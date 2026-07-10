Delegations from more than 80 countries gathered in Geneva on Monday for emergency talks on artificial intelligence regulation, as experts at the United…

Delegations from more than 80 countries gathered in Geneva on Monday for emergency talks on artificial intelligence regulation, as experts at the United Nations warned that uncontrolled AI development poses risks of catastrophic harm to humanity within years.

Emergency Summit Convenes in Geneva

The three-day conference at the Palais des Nations brought together technology ministers, AI researchers, and civil society groups. The gathering follows mounting pressure from scientists and ethicists who have raised alarms about advanced AI systems operating without adequate safeguards. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the session by calling for binding international rules, not voluntary guidelines, to govern the most powerful AI models being developed by major technology firms.

Technology & Innovation · UN Summit in Geneva Demands AI Rules as Experts Warn of Catastrophic Harm

The meeting marks the first time the UN General Assembly has held dedicated sessions on AI governance at the leadership level. Previous discussions had been confined to expert panels and informal working groups. Officials said Monday's turnout exceeded expectations, with representation from every regional bloc.

Africa's Voice in Global AI Policy

African nations sent delegations representing 34 countries, reflecting growing concern that the continent could bear disproportionate consequences from AI disruptions in labour markets and cybersecurity. The African Union's technology advisor, Dr. Fatima Al-Hassan, told delegates that African communities remain largely absent from decisions shaping AI development trajectories. She called for guaranteed representation on any future international oversight body.

Several African delegates pushed for provisions ensuring developing nations gain access to AI benefits, not only exposure to risks. South Africa's minister of communications emphasised that without explicit protections, automated systems could accelerate existing economic inequalities between nations.

Divisions Over Regulatory Approach

Negotiations quickly exposed fault lines between major powers. The United States and United Kingdom advocated for industry self-regulation supplemented by government monitoring, arguing that prescriptive rules could stifle innovation. China proposed a UN-led agency with enforcement powers similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency. European Union delegates backed a middle path: mandatory safety testing for high-capability AI systems before public deployment.

Tech companies with the largest AI research programmes maintained a visible presence in Geneva, lobbying through industry associations for input into any regulatory framework. Their executives argue that premature restrictions could concentrate AI development among state actors with fewer transparency commitments.

Scientists Cite Specific Catastrophic Scenarios

Researchers presenting at the summit detailed scenarios they consider credible within five to ten years without intervention. These include AI systems designed to bypass existing safety measures, autonomous weapons operating beyond human control, and digital infrastructure failures triggered by adversarial machine learning attacks. The assessments drew on classified briefings that some delegates described as deeply unsettling.

A joint statement signed by 1,200 AI researchers accompanying the summit called for an immediate moratorium on training runs of the largest AI models until international safety standards are established and verified.

Small Nations Seek Binding Commitments

Smaller and middle-income countries pushed hardest for enforceable rules, arguing that voluntary norms offer them no protection against decisions made in Silicon Valley or Beijing. Representatives from Estonia, Singapore, and Kenya jointly proposed that any nation developing AI systems exceeding defined capability thresholds must submit to international review within 90 days.

The proposal gained traction among delegates from Latin America and Southeast Asia. However, officials from major AI-developing nations indicated significant resistance to what they characterised as sovereignty limitations.

What Comes Next

Negotiators have until Wednesday to produce a framework document before the General Assembly's autumn session. That document will determine whether talks proceed toward a binding treaty or settle for a non-binding declaration of principles. The outcome in Geneva will shape whether 2024 becomes the year world governments took decisive action on AI—or another milestone in extended deliberation.

Delegates expect the most contentious debates to centre on enforcement mechanisms and which nations qualify for exemptions during transitional periods. A follow-up conference scheduled for March in Nairobi will focus specifically on AI's impact in the Global South, giving African nations a formal opportunity to shape the next phase of negotiations.

See Also

Editorial Opinion However, officials from major AI-developing nations indicated significant resistance to what they characterised as sovereignty limitations.What Comes NextNegotiators have until Wednesday to produce a framework document before the General Assembly's autumn session. A follow-up conference scheduled for March in Nairobi will focus specifically on AI's impact in the Global South, giving African nations a formal opportunity to shape the next phase of negotiations. — panapress.org Editorial Team