A quiet but consequential battle is unfolding across Africa's tech corridors. Global technology companies are racing to build data centres, cloud networ…

A quiet but consequential battle is unfolding across Africa's tech corridors. Global technology companies are racing to build data centres, cloud networks, and AI systems on the continent, promising economic growth and digital connectivity. But African governments, startups, and civil society groups are increasingly asking a pointed question: who actually controls this infrastructure, and who profits from it?

The Investment Surge

Foreign technology firms have committed more than $4.2 billion to African digital infrastructure since 2021, according to figures from the African Development Bank. Data centres are appearing in Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, and Cape Town at a pace not seen before. Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google have each announced major expansions, citing the continent's young population and growing internet adoption as key drivers.

Environment & Nature · Tech Giants Pour Billions Into Africa's AI Infrastructure — Locals Demand Answers

The numbers are striking. Africa had fewer than 100 commercial data centres a decade ago. That figure has nearly tripled, with the bulk concentrated in five countries: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco. The expansion reflects genuine demand. Internet penetration across sub-Saharan Africa reached 40% in 2023, up from 28% five years earlier, the International Telecommunication Union reported.

What Africa Stands to Gain

Proponents argue that foreign investment brings capabilities Africa lacks. Local tech companies often cannot afford the capital-intensive construction of hyperscale data facilities. Hosting data locally can reduce latency, making services faster for African users. There is also the argument that partnerships with global firms transfer technical knowledge and create skilled jobs.

In Kenya, the government has pointed to Microsoft investments in Nairobi as evidence of international confidence in the country's tech sector. The Kenya Digital Economy Blueprint, published in 2019, explicitly welcomed foreign capital while setting targets for local data storage and workforce development.

South Africa's data centre market has attracted particular attention. The country now hosts more than 300 operational facilities, making it the continent's largest concentration of such infrastructure. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has seen increased listing activity from tech-adjacent firms, reflecting broader investor interest.

The Sovereignty Problem

Critics worry that Africa's AI revolution is being built on borrowed foundations. Data centres alone do not equal AI capability. The algorithms, training models, and intellectual property often remain in the hands of American or Chinese corporations. African countries generate vast amounts of data, but much of the value is extracted and processed elsewhere.

The African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy, adopted in 2020, flagged data governance as a critical issue. It noted that the continent produces enormous volumes of data through mobile money, agricultural sensors, and health systems, yet lacks the infrastructure to keep that data within its borders. The strategy called for greater investment in local AI research and development, but progress has been uneven.

Lagos-based technology policy analyst Adaeze Okonkwo has tracked this issue for several years. "The concern is not that foreign companies are building here," she told local media in an interview. "The concern is what happens to the data. When an algorithm is trained on African voices, African health records, African financial transactions—who owns that model?"

Regulatory Gaps

Many African nations lack comprehensive data protection frameworks, and those that exist are unevenly enforced. Nigeria's Data Protection Regulation, introduced in 2019, was a step forward, but enforcement remains inconsistent. Kenya passed its Data Protection Act in 2019 as well, yet critics say the country still relies heavily on foreign cloud providers for government services. South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act has been in force since 2021, but industry observers note that compliance costs have disadvantaged smaller local firms.

Local Pushback and Alternatives

A counter-movement is gathering momentum. African-owned cloud providers are expanding, often targeting government contracts and regulated industries. Liquid Telecom, headquartered in Mauritius but operating across 13 African countries, has positioned itself as a pan-African alternative to hyperscalers. Meanwhile, initiatives like the African Cloud and Data Federation are working to establish shared infrastructure owned by African institutions.

The Ethiopian experience offers a cautionary note. The government's decisions to restrict certain foreign services and mandate local data storage created friction with international partners and, according to some reports, temporarily slowed investment. Yet Ethiopian authorities defended the approach as necessary for digital sovereignty.

In Nigeria, the National Information Technology Development Agency has drafted guidelines requiring that certain categories of government data be stored domestically. The proposal has faced opposition from multinationals operating in the country, who argue it could fragment the digital economy and increase costs for consumers.

The China Factor

Chinese technology firms have been significant players in Africa's digital infrastructure, often tied to telecommunications expansion and surveillance technology contracts. Huawei and ZTE built much of the continent's 4G network. Now, Chinese AI companies are seeking footholds, presenting African governments with a choice between Western and Eastern models of digital development.

Western governments, particularly the United States, have pressured African nations to restrict Chinese technology involvement in critical infrastructure. The European Union has launched its own connectivity partnerships with African countries, framing them as alternatives to Chinese investment. African policymakers find themselves navigating competing interests while trying to build domestic capacity.

What Comes Next

The trajectory of Africa's AI infrastructure will depend on decisions made in the next few years. Several African governments are drafting national AI strategies, with Ghana, Mauritius, and Rwanda leading the way. The African Union has proposed a Continental AI Strategy, expected to be finalised by 2025, which could establish common standards for data governance and local content requirements.

What is already clear is that the continent cannot remain a passive consumer of AI systems designed elsewhere. The economic stakes are too high. Estimates from McKinsey suggest that AI adoption in Africa could add $1.2 trillion to the continent's economy by 2030. The question is whether that value will stay in Africa or flow outward.

Watch for upcoming legislation in Nigeria and Kenya that could set precedents for data localisation requirements. The African Union's Continental AI Strategy is expected to be debated at the next heads of state summit, where member states will decide whether to adopt binding commitments on digital sovereignty. These decisions will shape who controls Africa's AI infrastructure for decades to come.

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