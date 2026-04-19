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Pakistan Super League Sparks Debate on Sports Funding in Nigeria — Economy Business
economy-business

Pakistan Super League Sparks Debate on Sports Funding in Nigeria

April 19, 2026
Bombay High Court Releases Clerk Exam Centre List for 1,382 Posts — Economy Business
economy-business

Bombay High Court Releases Clerk Exam Centre List for 1,382 Posts

April 19, 2026
Police Confirm Rescue Of 13 Benue Kidnap Victims Amid Ongoing Crisis — Economy Business
economy-business

Police Confirm Rescue Of 13 Benue Kidnap Victims Amid Ongoing Crisis

April 19, 2026
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Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 51 Result Today — Rs 1 Crore Winner Emerges — Economy Business
economy-business
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 51 Result Today — Rs 1 Crore Winner Emerges
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Neste Launches Green Fuel Pilot in Lagos Amid Climate Push — Economy Business
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Neste Launches Green Fuel Pilot in Lagos Amid Climate Push
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Mourinho Names Squad for Lisbon Derby Amid Rising Tensions — Economy Business
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Mourinho Names Squad for Lisbon Derby Amid Rising Tensions
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Portugal Detains Gulbenkian Over Alleged Corruption Scandal — Economy Business
economy-business
Portugal Detains Gulbenkian Over Alleged Corruption Scandal
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Carneiro Launches Initiative to Boost Nigerian Agriculture — Economy Business
economy-business
Carneiro Launches Initiative to Boost Nigerian Agriculture
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Shreyas Falls as LSG Fightback with Quick Wickets — Economy Business
economy-business
Shreyas Falls as LSG Fightback with Quick Wickets
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Tamil Nadu Halts Greenery Projects in Tiruchuli Amid Protests — Politics Governance
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Tamil Nadu Halts Greenery Projects in Tiruchuli Amid Protests
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Economy & Business

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Pakistan Super League Sparks Debate on Sports Funding in Nigeria — Economy Business
Economy & Business

Pakistan Super League Sparks Debate on Sports Funding in Nigeria

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matchday 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen saw Hyderabad Kingsmen secure a 199/6 victo…

Apr 19, 2026
Bombay High Court Releases Clerk Exam Centre List for 1,382 Posts — Economy Business

Bombay High Court Releases Clerk Exam Centre List for 1,382 Posts

Bombay High Court has released the exam centre list for 1,382 clerk posts, setti…

Apr 19, 2026
Police Confirm Rescue Of 13 Benue Kidnap Victims Amid Ongoing Crisis — Economy Business

Police Confirm Rescue Of 13 Benue Kidnap Victims Amid Ongoing Crisis

Police in Nigeria confirmed the rescue of 13 remaining victims of a kidnapping i…

Apr 19, 2026
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 51 Result Today — Rs 1 Crore Winner Emerges — Economy Business

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 51 Result Today — Rs 1 Crore Winner Emerges

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 51 result for April 19, 2026, has drawn widespread at…

Apr 19, 2026
Neste Launches Green Fuel Pilot in Lagos Amid Climate Push — Economy Business

Neste Launches Green Fuel Pilot in Lagos Amid Climate Push

Neste, the Finnish renewable fuels company, has launched a green fuel pilot proj…

Apr 19, 2026
Mourinho Names Squad for Lisbon Derby Amid Rising Tensions — Economy Business

Mourinho Names Squad for Lisbon Derby Amid Rising Tensions

Rui Borges, the Portuguese football manager, has revealed his starting XI for th…

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Agriculture & Food

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Africa Launches Continental Push to Close Agricultural Mechanization Gap
Agriculture & Food

Africa Launches Continental Push to Close Agricultural Mechanization Gap

Africa's push to accelerate sustainable agricultural mechanization gained fresh momentum in early February 2026, as Tanzania's Pri…

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African Union Calls for United Front on Food Security Amid Climate Pressures

African Union Calls for United Front on Food Security Amid Climate Pressures

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Nigeria Achieves Rice Self-Sufficiency Milestone

Nigeria Achieves Rice Self-Sufficiency Milestone

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Morocco's Agricultural Innovation Feeds Millions

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Senegal's Fishing Communities Embrace Sustainable Aquaculture

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CAF Officials Admit Refereeing Errors in AFCON 2025 Final as Senegal's Title Sparks Continent-Wide Debate
Sports

CAF Officials Admit Refereeing Errors in AFCON 2025 Final as Senegal's Title Sparks Continent-Wide Debate

One month after Senegal's dramatic victory over host nation Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the match cont…

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Africa Wins Co-Hosting Rights for FIFA World Cup

Africa Wins Co-Hosting Rights for FIFA World Cup

Africa has secured co-hosting rights for a future FIFA World Cup, a continental …

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Senegal's Traditional Wrestling Evolves Into Global Sport

Senegal's Traditional Wrestling Evolves Into Global Sport

Senegal's traditional wrestling, Lutte sénégalaise, has transcended its roots as…

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Nigeria's Super Eagles Qualify for 2026 World Cup After Dramatic Final Qualifier

Nigeria's Super Eagles Qualify for 2026 World Cup After Dramatic Final Qualifier

Nigeria's Super Eagles sealed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a pulsat…

Feb 10, 2026
Nigeria's Basketball Generation Storms the NBA

Nigeria's Basketball Generation Storms the NBA

Nigeria has become the NBA's most important international talent market, produci…

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Egypt Wins Handball World Championship

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