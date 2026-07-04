Senior diplomats from across Africa gathered in Abu Dhabi this week for the UAE-Africa Dialogue, demanding a fundamental shift in how Gulf states engage…

Senior diplomats from across Africa gathered in Abu Dhabi this week for the UAE-Africa Dialogue, demanding a fundamental shift in how Gulf states engage with the continent. The conference, hosted by the Horn Diplomat Centre for International Studies, moved beyond traditional development rhetoric to push for equity-based partnerships that go beyond aid packages and loan arrangements. Officials from more than 30 African nations attended the two-day summit, which concluded Thursday.

African Delegates Push for Ownership, Not Dependency

The dialogue marked a noticeable hardening in Africa's negotiating stance with Gulf partners. Delegates insisted that future agreements must grant African businesses meaningful stakes in joint ventures rather than passive roles in projects led by foreign investors. Several speakers warned that the continent can no longer accept arrangements that extract resources while leaving local economies dependent on external financing cycles.

Economy & Business · UAE-Africa Dialogue Demands Economic Partnerships Beyond Aid and Loans

Representatives from East African nations pointed to existing UAE-funded infrastructure projects as examples of the tensions at play. Ports, railways, and special economic zones have brought capital but limited technology transfer or skills development, they argued. The African position at this week's dialogue reflected growing frustration across multiple capitals that partnership rhetoric has not translated into equitable wealth distribution.

Trade Imbalance Fuels Frustration at Summit

Speaking at the opening session, one senior African trade official told delegates that current UAE-Africa trade flows predominantly benefit Gulf-based logistics and trading houses rather than African manufacturers. Raw commodities move eastward while finished goods return at premium prices, the official stated, describing a pattern that traps African economies in low-value export roles.

The Horn Diplomat research team released data during the summit showing that bilateral trade between the UAE and African nations reached significant volumes over the past five years. However, the composition of that trade remained heavily weighted toward petroleum products and precious metals from African suppliers, with manufactured goods flowing in the opposite direction. Conference participants repeatedly raised concerns about this structural imbalance.

Manufacturing and Agriculture: The Unrealised Potential

African delegates proposed specific sectors where UAE investment could create lasting industrial capacity. Agricultural processing featured prominently, with officials arguing that the UAE's food security ambitions align perfectly with investments that would reduce Africa's reliance on exporting unprocessed commodities. Several nations offered special economic zone incentives for Gulf-backed manufacturing ventures that meet local content requirements.

The dialogue also explored fintech and digital infrastructure partnerships. African tech entrepreneurs have attracted Gulf investment in recent years, but delegates argued that regulatory frameworks remain insufficient to protect local data sovereignty and ensure that financial technology hubs benefit African users first.

The UAE's Strategic Interests Come Under Scrutiny

UAE officials at the dialogue defended their country's engagement with Africa, pointing to infrastructure investments, scholarship programmes, and emergency aid shipments during recent humanitarian crises. They emphasised that the UAE views Africa as a long-term strategic partner rather than merely a source of resources or a diplomatic voting bloc.

Critics at the summit noted, however, that UAE strategic interests extend well beyond development assistance. Military basing arrangements with certain African governments, port access agreements, and investments in sectors linked to surveillance technology all featured in discussions about what African nations should demand in return for partnership access. Delegates called for greater transparency in existing agreements before new frameworks are negotiated.

Debt Concerns Reshape the Agenda

The global rise in sovereign debt levels has complicated Africa's approach to Gulf financing. Several nations represented at the dialogue are managing heavy debt loads accumulated during infrastructure buildouts partly funded by Gulf creditors. Delegates from West African states pointed to their experiences as cautionary tales, urging that future partnerships avoid models that increase fiscal vulnerability.

The conversation shifted toward equity-based structures that would replace loan financing with joint ownership models. This approach would reduce debt burdens while creating ongoing revenue streams for African governments through profit-sharing arrangements. UAE business representatives at the dialogue showed openness to exploring hybrid financing packages that combine elements of both models.

Specific Commitments Remain Vague as Talks Adjourn

Despite the forceful rhetoric from African delegates, the summit's formal outcome document offered limited concrete commitments. Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group that will develop framework proposals over the next twelve months. The working group will examine trade facilitation measures, investment guarantee mechanisms, and capacity-building initiatives.

African delegates secured one tangible concession: UAE development finance institutions agreed to conduct social impact assessments for all future projects exceeding certain thresholds. Human rights organisations have long pressured Gulf states to incorporate such safeguards, and African civil society groups have echoed those calls. The assessments will be shared with African host governments before project financing is finalised.

What Comes Next: Monitoring and Accountability

The joint working group is expected to deliver its first progress report before the end of the year. African nations have insisted that future summits include structured opportunities for civil society input, moving beyond the current format where formal sessions feature only government officials. This demand reflects broader concerns about accountability gaps in international development partnerships.

Watch for how individual African governments respond as specific UAE investment proposals come forward. The test of this dialogue's impact will arrive when ministers return to their capitals and face decisions about whether to accept terms that reflect the assertive partnership language heard in Abu Dhabi, or default to familiar arrangements that prioritised speed over equity. Regional blocs including the African Union will likely play coordinating roles in ensuring collective bargaining strength does not fragment under bilateral pressure.

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