The words echoed through a displacement camp outside Durban on Tuesday: "They will attack me if I stay." That stark warning from a Congolese woman, shar…

The words echoed through a displacement camp outside Durban on Tuesday: "They will attack me if I stay." That stark warning from a Congolese woman, shared by aid workers, captures the desperation driving hundreds of immigrants to abandon their homes and businesses across South Africa as waves of anti-foreigner violence spread through multiple provinces.

Violence Forces Sudden Departures

Families packed vehicles at dawn, abandoning apartments and shops they had built over years. Many carried only what they could hold in two hands. Local media reported at least twelve informal settlements near Durban where foreign nationals had sheltered after fleeing earlier attacks in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Economy & Business · They Will Attack Me If I Stay: Immigrants Scramble to Flee South Africa

What Sparked the Unrest

The current wave of violence follows weeks of escalating tensions over economic hardship and competition for jobs and housing. South Africa has a long history of anti-immigrant sentiment, with pogroms against foreign nationals occurring in 2008, 2015, and 2019. Police confirmed they have deployed additional units to at least three provinces, though critics argue the response remains insufficient.

The government's immigration department stated it was processing emergency travel documents for affected foreign nationals seeking voluntary departure. However, humanitarian organisations warned that formal channels cannot accommodate the pace of displacement.

Humanitarian Response Falls Short

The International Organization for Migration reported that its Durban reception centre had exceeded capacity by Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers described scenes of children sleeping on concrete floors and families sharing single meals across three days. Several aid groups called on the South African government to declare a state of emergency in affected areas.

Economic Consequences Mount

The violence has disrupted informal trade networks that serve both immigrant communities and South African neighbours. Market stalls in the Warwick Junction area, a major trading hub, remained closed for the third consecutive day. Small business owners told journalists they fear losing their livelihoods regardless of whether they stay or leave.

The South African Chamber of Commerce expressed alarm at the impact on the retail and wholesale sectors, noting that immigrant-owned businesses contribute significantly to township economies. Industry observers estimated that thousands of jobs could be lost if the displacement continues into the coming weeks.

Regional Governments React

Zimbabwe's consulate in Johannesburg confirmed it had opened emergency hotlines for nationals seeking repatriation. Similar arrangements were being coordinated with embassies representing Malawi, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African Union released a statement urging South African authorities to protect all residents regardless of nationality.

Those Who Remain in Limbo

Not everyone can afford to leave. Some immigrants lack the funds for long-distance travel. Others said they had nowhere to return to, having spent years building lives in South Africa. At a church shelter in the Umgeni area, dozens of families waited for news of safe passage. A Zimbabwean father of three told reporters he had sold his television and refrigerator just to pay for temporary food and transport.

Human rights lawyers warned that those remaining face a difficult choice between risking attack or living indefinitely in displacement camps with limited access to healthcare or schooling for their children.

Political Pressure Builds

Opposition parties in the South African parliament demanded an emergency debate on immigration policy and security failures. The ruling African National Congress issued a statement condemning violence against foreign nationals while acknowledging longstanding frustrations over unemployment and service delivery gaps.

Analysts noted that the timing of the unrest, occurring during a period of sluggish economic growth and rising youth unemployment, creates a volatile mix. Several township community leaders called for dialogue between South African residents and immigrant communities to address underlying tensions.

What Happens Next

South African authorities have indicated that enhanced police patrols will continue through the end of the month. The immigration department is expected to announce expanded visa processing capacity for affected foreign nationals by Friday. Humanitarian organisations plan to convene a coordination meeting on Wednesday to assess gaps in emergency shelter and supplies.

For those still trapped between violence and displacement, the immediate question is simpler: how to survive another night. Aid workers at the Durban camp said volunteers would maintain overnight vigils, watching for any signs of unrest spreading toward their location.

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