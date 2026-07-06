Nestor Lorenzo, the head coach of the Colombia national football team, declined to share his tactical plans or starting lineup on Thursday ahead of his …

Nestor Lorenzo, the head coach of the Colombia national football team, declined to share his tactical plans or starting lineup on Thursday ahead of his side's friendly match against Ghana. The Colombian federation confirmed the fixture will take place during the upcoming international window, though the exact venue remains unconfirmed as of publication.

Lorenzo Keeps Cards Close to Chest

The Argentine-born coach addressed reporters at a brief press conference in Bogota, where he refused to elaborate on which players would feature from the opening whistle. Lorenzo took charge of Colombia in January and has overseen five matches so far, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat. "We have a clear idea of what we want to do," Lorenzo told journalists, declining to share further details. The squad arrived in the Colombian capital on Wednesday evening following a training camp in the mountains outside of Medellin.

Economy & Business · Lorenzo Stays Tight-Lipped as Colombia Prepare for Ghana Test

What to Expect from the Cafeteros

Colombia finished fourth in last year's Copa America tournament, falling to Uruguay in the semi-finals before losing the third-place playoff to Peru. Lorenzo has blooded several younger players since taking over, including Brighton midfielder Johan Mojica and Porto forward Matheus Doria. The team has not played since September, when they drew 0-0 with Mexico in a friendly held in New Jersey. That result extended Colombia's unbeaten run to four matches across all competitions.

Key Absences and Selection Dilemmas

Veteran goalkeeper David Ospina has been ruled out through injury, leaving a void in the Colombian goal that must be filled by one of two younger candidates. Lorenzo did confirm the squad includes 23 players, with an average age of 24 years old. The attacking midfield position remains competitive, with three players battling for a single starting spot behind the main striker.

Ghana's Arrival and Form

Ghana arrived in Colombia on Tuesday as they continue their preparations for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches scheduled for later this year. The Black Stars appointed a new coach earlier this month following the departure of their previous manager. Ghana last played in June, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier held in Abuja. That loss prompted the Ghana Football Association to conduct a review of the national team setup.

Why the Friendly Matters

For Colombia, the match represents a chance to test squad depth ahead of 2026 World Cup qualification matches scheduled to begin next autumn. For Ghana, it offers an opportunity to experiment with new tactics under fresh leadership without the pressure of competitive points at stake. Both federations benefit financially from arranging high-profile friendly matches, with each team receiving appearance fees reportedly exceeding $150,000.

Fans React to the Uncertainty

Colombian supporters gathered outside the team hotel in Bogota on Thursday evening, hoping for a glimpse of the squad before they departed for training. Social media discussions about potential lineups have dominated football forums in both countries for the past week. A hashtags related to the match trended in both Colombia and Ghana on Thursday morning, with fans speculating about which European-based players would travel for the fixture.

What Happens Next

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at a stadium yet to be officially announced by either federation. Both teams will hold final training sessions on Saturday before the squad list is submitted to FIFA. Lorenzo is expected to speak again on Saturday, though it remains unclear whether he will reveal more about his tactical approach. The next international window opens in October, when both nations return to competitive action.

See Also

Editorial Opinion A hashtags related to the match trended in both Colombia and Ghana on Thursday morning, with fans speculating about which European-based players would travel for the fixture.What Happens NextThe match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at a stadium yet to be officially announced by either federation. Lorenzo is expected to speak again on Saturday, though it remains unclear whether he will reveal more about his tactical approach. — panapress.org Editorial Team