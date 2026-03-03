At a recent event hosted by Century Minds, Sarah Stein Lubrano emphasised that democracy is an active process rather than merely a concept. The discussion, held in Lagos on September 15, 2023, examined the implications of her statement for African governance and development.

Century Minds' Role in Promoting Democratic Engagement

Century Minds, a platform dedicated to fostering leadership and civic engagement, seeks to empower young Africans through discussions and initiatives that promote democratic values. At the heart of this mission is the belief that democracy can and should be practised daily. Lubrano's insights reinforce this objective, resonating particularly in a continent marked by a history of political instability and governance challenges.

Why Lubrano's Message Resonates in Africa

Lubrano, a prominent advocate for democratic practices, highlighted that the essence of democracy lies in active participation. Her assertion, “democracy is something we do more than something we think about,” calls for Africans to engage meaningfully in their political environments. This is especially relevant in countries like Nigeria, where voter apathy has historically undermined democratic processes.

The Challenges of Political Participation in Nigeria

Nigeria faces significant barriers to political engagement, including corruption, limited access to education, and infrastructural deficiencies. These issues have been exacerbated by a lack of trust in government institutions. As Lubrano spoke, she underscored that without active participation, citizens risk allowing their democratic rights to be eroded. This message aligns with African development goals that emphasise good governance as crucial for sustainable growth.

Opportunities for Change Through Active Engagement

This call to action presents both challenges and opportunities. With the rise of technology and social media, young Africans are increasingly finding platforms to voice their opinions and demand accountability. Century Minds is leveraging these tools to inspire a new generation of leaders who are not only informed but also engaged in their communities. This is vital for fostering the kind of political culture that can support economic growth and development across the continent.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect from Century Minds

As Century Minds continues its initiatives, the focus will likely remain on empowering youth to take ownership of their democratic rights. Upcoming events and workshops aim to educate participants on governance, civic responsibility, and the importance of voting. Observers should watch for how these efforts translate into increased political engagement and whether they can help reshape the narrative around democracy in Africa.