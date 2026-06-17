Ghana's Football Association has sharply criticised Canada after immigration authorities denied a visa to national team midfielder Thomas Partey ahead o…

Ghana's Football Association has sharply criticised Canada after immigration authorities denied a visa to national team midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of a World Cup qualifier. The decision has sparked diplomatic tension, with Ghana calling the move "unfair" and demanding an explanation. The 31-year-old Arsenal player was expected to join the Black Stars squad in Toronto for the fixture scheduled for next month.

Ghana FA Demands Explanation

The Ghana Football Association expressed strong dissatisfaction after learning that Partey was refused entry to Canada. Officials said they had submitted all required documentation well in advance of the scheduled match. The association's communications director confirmed the application included official letters from the Football Association and the Sports Ministry confirming his purpose of travel.

Technology & Innovation · Ghana Demands Answers After Canada Rejects Partey Visa Application

Local media reported that Ghana submitted the player's visa application three weeks before the match. Despite this, Canadian immigration authorities rejected the request without providing a detailed justification. The GFA has now asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally protest the decision through diplomatic channels.

Canada's Immigration Stance

Canadian officials have not publicly explained the specific grounds for denying Partey's visa. Immigration Canada typically bases such decisions on security concerns, document verification, or assessment of whether an applicant will comply with the terms of their stay. The Canadian High Commission in Accra declined to comment on individual cases, citing privacy regulations.

The case has drawn attention to how Canada's immigration policies apply regardless of an applicant's profile or purpose of travel. Several West African athletes have previously faced similar challenges entering North America for competitions, according to sports administrators who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Diplomatic Channels Activated

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned officials from the Canadian High Commission to discuss the matter. Government representatives described the visa denial as inconsistent with standard practices for international athletes travelling for official competitions. A ministry spokesperson told reporters the government was exploring all available options to resolve the situation before the match date.

The incident threatens to test the usually cordial relations between the two nations, which have built ties through trade partnerships and cultural exchanges in recent years. Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada has been instructed to seek an urgent meeting with counterparts in Ottawa to present Ghana's position formally.

Impact on Ghana's Campaign

Partey has been a stalwart for Ghana since his debut in 2016, accumulating 45 international caps. His defensive midfield role provides critical balance to the squad, and his absence would significantly weaken Ghana's chances in the qualification race. The player himself has not commented publicly on the denial.

Coach Chris Hughton must now decide whether to proceed with the squad without his most experienced midfielder or request a postponement through FIFA. The Black Stars currently sit third in their qualification group and desperately need points from upcoming fixtures. Team management is exploring whether an appeal to Canadian immigration authorities could yield a reversal before departure dates.

Broader Precedent Concerns

Football administrators in West Africa say the case highlights a recurring problem for athletes travelling from the continent. Visa requirements often create unequal conditions between teams from wealthy nations and those from developing countries. The Confederation of African Football has previously called for exemptions or simplified procedures for players participating in official international matches.

Some observers have noted that similar issues have affected Ghanaian players seeking entry to European countries for club matches. The Partey case adds to a growing record of documented incidents where athletes faced last-minute entry denials despite having valid documentation and clear sporting purposes.

Next Steps and Timeline

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects to receive a formal response from Canadian authorities within the next ten days. If diplomatic efforts fail, the Ghana Football Association may escalate the matter to FIFA, citing regulations that require host nations to facilitate entry for participating players. The world governing body has intervened in similar disputes previously, though enforcement remains inconsistent.

Fans travelling to Toronto for the match have been advised to verify their own visa status while the association works to resolve the player's situation. Ghana will name a preliminary squad later this week, with or without Partey, as qualifying deadlines approach.

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