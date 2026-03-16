Experts have urged Africa’s top oil producers, Angola and Nigeria, to accelerate economic diversification to mitigate the impact of global price shocks, highlighting the vulnerability of their economies to fluctuations in Middle East markets. With oil revenues accounting for over 90% of Angola’s exports and nearly 70% of Nigeria’s budget, recent volatility has exposed structural weaknesses in both nations’ development strategies. The call comes as African leaders seek to align with continental goals to boost infrastructure, education, and governance amid persistent economic challenges.

Angola's Strategic Shifts

Angola, Africa’s second-largest oil producer, has faced mounting pressure to reduce its reliance on hydrocarbons after a 2022 report by the African Development Bank noted that price drops linked to Middle East geopolitical tensions eroded its fiscal stability. Analysts argue that while the country has made strides in expanding its diamond and agricultural sectors, these efforts remain underfunded compared to its energy sector. “Angola’s ability to weather price shocks hinges on scaling up non-oil industries,” said Dr. Nia Moyo, an economic researcher at the University of Cape Town. This shift is critical for meeting the African Union’s Agenda 2063 targets, which emphasize sustainable growth and job creation.

politics-governance · Experts Warn: Angola and Nigeria Must Diversify to Curb Oil Price Shocks

The government has launched initiatives to boost agribusiness and mining, but progress is uneven. In 2023, Angola’s agricultural output grew by just 2.1%, below the 4% target set by the National Development Plan. Meanwhile, the mining sector, which accounts for 15% of GDP, faces delays in infrastructure projects, slowing its potential to offset oil volatility. Experts warn that without accelerated investment, Angola risks falling behind other African economies that have diversified more effectively.

Nigeria's Diversification Challenges

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has long grappled with its dependence on oil, which contributes nearly 70% of federal revenue. A 2023 study by the World Bank revealed that between 2014 and 2022, oil price fluctuations reduced Nigeria’s GDP growth by an average of 1.8 percentage points annually. Despite efforts to expand the manufacturing and technology sectors, these remain underdeveloped, with manufacturing contributing less than 10% of GDP. “Nigeria’s economic resilience is closely tied to its ability to diversify,” said Professor Chidi Okoro, an economist at the University of Lagos. “Without this, the country will struggle to meet its development goals, particularly in education and healthcare.”

The government’s 2023 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan prioritizes agriculture and renewable energy, but implementation has been slow. For instance, the Agricultural Transformation Agenda, launched in 2010, has yet to fully modernize the sector, which employs over 40% of the workforce. Similarly, renewable energy projects, such as solar farms in Kano and Kaduna, face funding gaps. Experts note that these delays hinder Nigeria’s capacity to reduce poverty and improve infrastructure, key pillars of the African Development Bank’s growth strategies.

Regional Interdependencies and Opportunities

The interplay between Angola and Nigeria’s economic strategies reflects broader continental challenges. Both nations are part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to boost intra-African trade and reduce reliance on external markets. However, their limited industrial base and infrastructure gaps have slowed progress. “Angola and Nigeria must leverage their size and resources to drive regional integration,” said Dr. Amina Diallo, a policy analyst at the Economic Commission for Africa. “This would not only stabilize their economies but also strengthen the continent’s collective response to global shocks.”

Recent collaborations, such as Angola’s partnership with Nigeria to improve cross-border logistics, offer hope. These efforts could enhance trade efficiency, a priority for the AfCFTA’s 2023 target of increasing intra-African trade by 50%. Additionally, both countries are exploring renewable energy projects, which align with the African Union’s focus on sustainable development. Such initiatives could create jobs and reduce energy shortages, a persistent barrier to economic growth.

Looking Ahead: Policy and Investment Drivers

Experts stress that sustained policy reforms and private-sector investment will be vital for Angola and Nigeria to counter price shocks. In Angola, attracting foreign investment to its mining and tech sectors is seen as a priority. The government’s recent decision to offer tax incentives for digital startups has drawn interest, but more support is needed. For Nigeria, improving the business environment and reducing bureaucratic hurdles could unlock growth in manufacturing and agriculture.

The upcoming African Development Summit in 2024 is expected to highlight these issues, with a focus on financing infrastructure and innovation. As global markets remain unpredictable, the ability of Angola and Nigeria to diversify their economies will shape not only their own development trajectories but also the continent’s broader progress toward stability and prosperity.

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