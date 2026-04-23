Anand Tandon, a leading expert on African economic development, has highlighted the urgent need for improved security frameworks across the continent, particularly in Nigeria, where Defence and Power sectors are under intense scrutiny. With the country facing persistent security threats and infrastructure deficits, Tandon’s analysis underscores the critical link between national stability and broader African development goals. The latest Defence strategy, announced by the Nigerian government, aims to address these challenges head-on, but experts warn that without comprehensive reform, progress will remain limited.

Nigeria's Defence Strategy Aims to Strengthen Security

The Nigerian government has unveiled a new Defence strategy designed to tackle escalating security threats, including insurgency in the northeast and banditry in the northwest. The plan, presented by the Ministry of Defence in Abuja, includes a 30% increase in military funding for the next fiscal year. This move comes as part of a broader effort to restore public confidence in state institutions, which have struggled to protect citizens in recent years.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches New Defence Strategy Amid Rising Security Threats

“Nigeria’s security challenges are not just a national issue but a continental one,” said Tandon, who has advised multiple African governments on strategic development. “Without a robust Defence framework, economic growth and infrastructure development will remain at risk.” The strategy also includes a focus on modernizing military equipment and improving coordination between federal and state security agencies.

Power Sector Reforms Face Persistent Hurdles

While the Defence strategy has drawn attention, the Power sector remains a major concern for both citizens and investors. Nigeria’s electricity supply is unreliable, with only 55% of the population having regular access to power, according to the World Bank. The government has announced plans to privatize some power generation companies, but implementation has been slow due to bureaucratic delays and underfunding.

Experts like Tandon argue that without reliable energy, the country cannot achieve its development targets. “Power is the backbone of economic growth,” he said. “If we cannot provide consistent electricity, industries will struggle, and job creation will stall.” The government has pledged to increase power generation capacity by 2025, but progress so far has been modest.

Challenges Remain Despite Progress

Despite these efforts, significant challenges persist. In the northern states, where insurgency has been most intense, security forces often lack the resources to effectively combat armed groups. In the northwest, violent clashes between herders and farmers continue to displace thousands of people each year. These issues are compounded by weak governance and corruption, which undermine public trust in institutions.

“The key is not just funding but accountability,” Tandon said. “If resources are not managed properly, even the best strategies will fail.” The government has pledged to improve transparency in Defence and Power spending, but watchdog groups remain skeptical. “We need to see real results, not just promises,” said a representative from the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

Investment and International Partnerships

International partnerships are also seen as a potential avenue for progress. Nigeria has been engaging with foreign investors to boost both Defence and Power sector development. In 2024, the country signed a $500 million agreement with a European energy firm to expand renewable energy capacity. However, some analysts caution that foreign involvement must be carefully managed to avoid dependency and ensure long-term sustainability.

“We need to build local capacity while leveraging external support,” said Tandon. “This is the only way to ensure that our development is self-sufficient and resilient.” The government has also begun exploring partnerships with regional bodies like the African Union to coordinate security and energy strategies across the continent.

What to Watch Next

As Nigeria moves forward with its Defence and Power reforms, the coming months will be critical. The government has set a deadline for the implementation of key security measures by the end of 2025, with progress to be reviewed by the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the Power sector’s privatization plans will face scrutiny from both the public and private sectors.

For African development, the success or failure of these initiatives will have wide-reaching implications. If Nigeria can address its security and energy challenges, it could serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar issues. But without sustained effort and transparency, the risks of stagnation and instability will remain high.