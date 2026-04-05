Kelvin Nhlapo, the newly appointed president of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals of South Africa (IITPSA), has launched an initiative to align the organisation with global digital development frameworks. The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen Africa’s tech sector and support the continent’s digital transformation goals. Nhlapo, a seasoned IT leader, outlined the plan during a meeting in Cape Town, where he emphasized the need for African professionals to play a leading role in shaping the global tech landscape.

Strategic Vision for African Tech Leadership

Nhlapo’s strategy focuses on enhancing collaboration between African IT professionals and international tech bodies. The IITPSA, which represents over 10,000 members across the continent, aims to align its standards with global benchmarks by 2025. This alignment is seen as critical for improving the competitiveness of African tech talent in a rapidly evolving industry. “Our goal is to ensure that African professionals are not just participants but decision-makers in the global digital economy,” Nhlapo said during the Cape Town meeting.

economy-business · Nhlapo Launches IITPSA Global Alignment Push

The initiative also includes partnerships with organisations like the African Union and the World Economic Forum. These collaborations are designed to integrate African tech expertise into global policy discussions. The IITPSA’s focus on skills development and certification is expected to address the skills gap that has long hindered Africa’s digital growth. “By aligning with international standards, we can ensure that African professionals are equipped to meet the demands of the global market,” Nhlapo added.

Challenges and Opportunities for African Tech

Africa’s digital transformation faces several hurdles, including limited infrastructure, uneven access to education, and underdeveloped regulatory frameworks. Despite these challenges, the continent has shown significant potential, with countries like Kenya and Nigeria leading in fintech and e-governance. The IITPSA’s push for global alignment is seen as a way to accelerate progress by leveraging international expertise and resources.

One of the key areas of focus is improving access to quality education in technology. Nhlapo highlighted the need for more investment in STEM education and vocational training. “We must ensure that the next generation of African tech professionals is well-prepared to drive innovation,” he said. The IITPSA plans to work with governments and private sector partners to expand digital literacy programs across the continent.

The initiative also aims to address the issue of brain drain, where skilled African professionals leave the continent for better opportunities abroad. By creating a more supportive environment for tech innovation, the IITPSA hopes to retain talent and attract global investment. “Africa’s tech ecosystem is growing, and we must ensure it is sustainable and inclusive,” Nhlapo said.

Regional Impact and Future Prospects

The IITPSA’s global alignment strategy is expected to have a significant impact on regional economies. In Nigeria, for example, the tech sector has grown by 15% annually over the past five years, driven by startups and digital innovation. The IITPSA’s efforts could help scale these successes by connecting local professionals with global networks. In Kenya, where the tech sector is already a major contributor to GDP, the initiative could further boost the country’s reputation as a tech hub.

The plan also includes a focus on regional cooperation, with the IITPSA working to establish cross-border tech partnerships. This could lead to the creation of shared digital infrastructure and knowledge-sharing platforms, which are essential for economic growth. “By working together, African countries can build a stronger, more resilient tech sector,” Nhlapo said.

Next Steps and Global Engagement

The IITPSA has set a deadline of December 2024 for the initial phase of its global alignment strategy. This includes the launch of a new certification program and the establishment of regional tech hubs. Nhlapo has also called for increased participation from African governments in the global digital governance agenda. “We need to ensure that African voices are heard in international tech forums,” he said.

Looking ahead, the IITPSA plans to host a summit in 2024 to bring together tech leaders, policymakers, and international partners. The summit will focus on strategies for sustainable digital growth and will serve as a platform for networking and collaboration. “This is a pivotal moment for African tech,” Nhlapo said. “We must act now to seize the opportunities ahead.”

As the IITPSA moves forward with its global alignment strategy, the focus remains on empowering African professionals and positioning the continent as a key player in the global digital economy. With the right support and collaboration, Africa’s tech sector has the potential to drive inclusive growth and development across the continent.

Editorial Opinion Regional Impact and Future Prospects The IITPSA’s global alignment strategy is expected to have a significant impact on regional economies. In Kenya, where the tech sector is already a major contributor to GDP, the initiative could further boost the country’s reputation as a tech hub. — panapress.org Editorial Team