The recent video showing the ANC distributing bread using the "one loaf, one family" policy has gained widespread attention across Nigeria. This method of distribution, where each household receives only one loaf of bread regardless of family size, has been criticised for being unfair and inefficient. The video captures the frustration of families as they wait in long queues, hoping to receive their share of the scarce resource. This policy highlights the challenges faced by Nigeria in implementing effective social welfare programs. With a population of over 200 million, ensuring that essential goods such as food are distributed fairly is crucial for the wellbeing of citizens and contributes to the overall stability and progress of the nation.The "one loaf, one family" policy is an example of how traditional methods of distribution can sometimes fail to meet the needs of a growing and diverse population. Critics argue that this approach does not take into account the varying sizes of households and the different nutritional needs of individuals within them. For instance, a large family might struggle to make one loaf of bread last throughout the day, while smaller households may have more than enough. This policy also reflects broader issues in Nigeria’s governance and administration. Effective distribution of resources requires accurate information about the population, robust planning, and efficient implementation. The "one loaf, one family" policy demonstrates a need for improvement in these areas, particularly in terms of tailoring policies to fit the diverse needs of the Nigerian people.Nigeria's development goals, as outlined in Vision 2020 and other national strategies, include improving living standards, reducing poverty, and enhancing access to basic services such as healthcare and education. The "one loaf, one family" policy, while well-intentioned, does not align perfectly with these goals. It underscores the importance of refining and adapting social welfare policies to better serve the needs of all Nigerians. Moreover, the visibility of this policy through the viral video has brought attention to the broader issue of food security in Nigeria. Ensuring that all citizens have access to sufficient and nutritious food is a critical component of achieving sustainable development. The "one loaf, one family" policy serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done in addressing food insecurity and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.The viral nature of the video has made it a focal point for discussions about social welfare and governance in Nigeria. Social media platforms have been buzzing with comments and opinions from citizens, policymakers, and experts. This public dialogue is vital for creating awareness and driving change. By highlighting the shortcomings of current policies, the video encourages a reevaluation of approaches to social welfare and distribution. Furthermore, the video has provided an opportunity for the ANC to engage with the public and address concerns directly. Through social media and traditional media channels, the party has been able to explain the reasoning behind the "one loaf, one family" policy and discuss potential improvements. This direct engagement helps to build trust between the government and its citizens, which is crucial for effective governance and development.The "one loaf, one family" policy, as captured in the viral video, presents an opportunity for the ANC and other governing bodies to reassess and refine their approach to social welfare. By considering the diverse needs of different households and communities, and by adopting more flexible and responsive distribution methods, Nigeria can make significant strides towards achieving its development goals. Additionally, the visibility provided by the viral video can help to mobilise support for further reforms and innovations in social welfare policies. As Nigeria continues to grow and develop, ensuring that all citizens have access to essential resources such as food, healthcare, and education will be key to building a prosperous and equitable society.