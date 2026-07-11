African nations are capitalising on the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, transforming decades of being overlooked into newfound b…

African nations are capitalising on the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, transforming decades of being overlooked into newfound bargaining power. Governments from Nairobi to Lagos are fielding simultaneous overtures from Washington, Tehran, and Jerusalem, each seeking allies in a fracturing global order. The shift represents a rare geopolitical opening for a continent long subjected to great-power conditionality.

Diplomatic Competition Accelerates

Envoys from multiple powers have made a combined 23 high-level visits to sub-Saharan African capitals in the past six months alone, according to data compiled by the African Union's diplomatic monitoring unit. The visits target nations that have historically maintained non-aligned postures. Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria have emerged as particularly active diplomatic theatres, hosting delegations weeks apart from one another.

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"We are no longer in a position where we must choose sides," said a senior diplomat from one East African nation who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations. "Both Washington and Tehran understand that neutrality has a price tag now."

Israel's Southern Strategy

Jerusalem has intensified its engagement with African states through a dedicated foreign policy initiative launched in 2023. The effort targets nations with significant Muslim populations, seeking diplomatic recognition and security partnerships. Israeli officials have offered counterterrorism cooperation, agricultural technology transfers, and port access agreements to governments willing to deepen ties.

The timing is deliberate. Israel finds itself isolated in traditional Western forums and is looking toward the Global South for political support. Several African nations have historically supported Palestinian causes at the United Nations, but that solidarity is now being tested by the tangible benefits being dangled by multiple suitors.

Security Partnerships on the Table

Israeli defence companies have presented surveillance drone packages to at least three East African governments in the past year, according to documents reviewed by regional media outlets. The offers include training programmes and maintenance contracts worth an estimated $180 million combined. Competing proposals from American firms have followed, creating bidding wars that African ministries say they intend to exploit fully.

South Africa's governing party has maintained its vocal support for Palestinian rights, but even Pretoria has signalled openness to expanded Israeli trade if terms remain favourable. "We will deal with whoever respects our sovereignty," a senior African National Congress official told reporters last month.

Iran's Counter-Offensive

Tehran has countered by emphasising its anti-colonial credentials and offering development assistance without the political conditionality attached to Western aid. Iranian officials have visited Khartoum, Dakar, and Dar es Salaam within the same timeframe, proposing infrastructure deals and educational exchanges. The approach appeals to governments frustrated by what they characterise as American moralising on governance issues.

Regional analysts note that Iranian influence operates through different channels than Western or Israeli engagement. Religious soft power through Shia educational institutions has established roots in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya over the past two decades. Those networks now serve as multipliers for Tehran's diplomatic messaging.

The Non-Aligned Premium

For decades, African nations faced pressure to declare allegiance during Cold War flashpoints. The current environment differs because no single power can dictate terms. China, Russia, the United States, and Iran are all simultaneously courting African votes at the United Nations while competing for economic concessions on the continent.

Ghana's Foreign Ministry issued a statement last week emphasising that "African partnerships must deliver concrete development outcomes, not abstract strategic alignments." The language reflects a broader shift in tone across the continent. Governments are publicising competing offers rather than quietly picking sides, maximising leverage through transparency.

Economic Dimensions Deepen

The diplomatic competition carries direct economic consequences. American Millennium Challenge Corporation compact awards, which provide development funding tied to policy reforms, have expanded their geographic scope in response to Chinese and Iranian infrastructure lending. At least four new compact agreements are in active negotiation, according to sources familiar with the process.

Meanwhile, Iranian oil barter arrangements have attracted interest from governments facing dollar shortages. Nigeria's national petroleum company has explored direct crude swap agreements that would bypass the Petrodollar system entirely. The discussions remain preliminary but underscore how economic necessity is reshaping traditional alliances.

What Comes Next

African Union officials are coordinating a joint response framework intended to present the continent as a unified negotiating bloc rather than a collection of individually courted partners. A summit scheduled for Addis Ababa in the coming months will attempt to establish common principles for engaging competing powers. Whether those principles will hold against bilateral pressure campaigns remains uncertain.

The window for African leverage may narrow if US-Iran negotiations produce any breakthrough that reduces the urgency of seeking third-party allies. Observers in Nairobi and Lagos are watching negotiations in Vienna and Geneva for signs of de-escalation that could deflate the current bidding war. Until then, African diplomats say they intend to extract maximum value from a geopolitical moment they did not create but are determined to profit from.

See Also

Editorial Opinion See AlsoMalcolm Marx crowned South Africa's Rugby Player of the Year — impact on African sportsPutin Halts Kenyan Recruitment in Ukraine War, Sparks African Development Concerns The approach appeals to governments frustrated by what they characterise as American moralising on governance issues.Regional analysts note that Iranian influence operates through different channels than Western or Israeli engagement. — panapress.org Editorial Team