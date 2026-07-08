Lionel Messi will look to extend his remarkable scoring streak when Argentina faces Colombia on Thursday in a pivotal World Cup qualifier. The defending…

Lionel Messi will look to extend his remarkable scoring streak when Argentina faces Colombia on Thursday in a pivotal World Cup qualifier. The defending champions continue their quest to secure qualification for the 2026 tournament, with their star captain leading the charge from the front. Thursday's match is one of several high-profile encounters scheduled during this international break.

Messi's Continued Excellence

Messi, 37, remains one of football's most influential players despite his age. His consistent performances in qualifying matches have kept Argentina at the top of the South American standings. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in each of Argentina's first three qualifiers this cycle, cementing his status as the national team's driving force.

Economy & Business · Messi Targets Record as Argentina Faces Colombia in High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier

The Inter Miami star has accumulated 106 international goals throughout his storied career. He needs just three more to tie the all-time record held by Cristiano Ronaldo. A goal against Colombia would move him closer to that milestone while helping Argentina strengthen their position in the qualification table.

Colombia's Qualification Battle

Colombia enters Thursday's match aware that a strong result could propel them into automatic qualification territory. The squad currently sits third in the South American standings with 15 points from ten matches. Their recent form has been inconsistent, but home advantage at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla provides a significant boost.

The Colombian Football Federation has emphasised tactical discipline in training sessions this week. Head coach Néstor Lorenzo has focused on defensive organisation while seeking ways to exploit gaps in Argentina's backline. The match represents a critical opportunity for Colombia to demonstrate progress against the region's strongest opposition.

South American Qualification Landscape

The expanded 2026 World Cup format allocates six guaranteed spots to South American nations, an increase from previous cycles. Even with the additional berth, competition remains fierce. Brazil's surprising struggles have complicated their qualification path, creating openings for other teams to capitalise.

With ten matches already played across the qualifying campaign, the standings reveal a tightly contested race. Argentina leads with 18 points, while Colombia's 15 points place them firmly in the hunt. Uruguay, with 13 points, rounds out the qualification picture as the battle for tournament places intensifies.

Egypt's Parallel Campaign

Meanwhile, Egypt continues its own qualification journey in the African confederation. The Pharaohs face their own set of crucial matches during this international window as they seek to return to the World Cup stage. Egypt's qualification path has faced challenges following their quarter-final exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

African Qualification Stakes

The African zone will distribute nine qualification spots for the expanded 2026 tournament. Egypt currently sits third in their qualification group behind South Africa and DR Congo. Recent results have intensified pressure on the squad to deliver improved performances in upcoming fixtures against Zambia and Tanzania.

Egyptian Football Association officials have expressed confidence in the team's ability to rebound. The federation's leadership has called for unity and focused preparation as the qualification race enters its decisive phase.

Broader Implications for African Football

Nigeria's football administrators are monitoring these qualification battles closely. The Nigeria Football Federation recognises that continental qualification outcomes will shape the broader African representation at the global tournament. How teams like Egypt perform carries significance for understanding the competitive landscape across the confederation.

The expansion of the World Cup has raised the stakes for every match in qualifying campaigns worldwide. National federations are adapting strategies accordingly, investing in infrastructure and tactical preparation to maximise their chances of securing tournament spots.

What Comes Next

After Thursday's match between Argentina and Colombia, several other World Cup qualifiers will take place across different confederations. Matches in Asia, Africa, and the CONCACAF region will unfold throughout the international break, each carrying implications for the final qualification picture.

Argentina will return to action on Sunday against Ecuador, another critical fixture in their campaign. Colombia's next assignment comes against Paraguay on the same day. Both teams understand that points accumulated during this window could prove decisive when the qualification race concludes next year.

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