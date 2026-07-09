The World Bank has quietly dropped a key climate finance target from its recent strategic documents, sparking concern among African governments already …

The World Bank has quietly dropped a key climate finance target from its recent strategic documents, sparking concern among African governments already struggling to secure funding for renewable energy and climate adaptation projects. The change, buried in an updated policy framework released last month, marks a significant shift from commitments made just two years ago. Development specialists say the decision could crimp financing flows to a continent that contributes less than 4 percent of global emissions yet bears a disproportionate share of climate impacts.

What the Bank Changed

The World Bank's updated climate investment framework no longer references a specific percentage allocation for climate-related lending that had appeared in earlier planning documents. Bank officials confirmed the removal but declined to specify what numerical target had been replaced or why it was withdrawn. The change means the institution, historically the largest multilateral lender to Africa, will no longer be bound by a public benchmark when distributing climate-sensitive loans and grants across its portfolio.

Economy & Business · World Bank Slashes Climate Spending Goal — Africa Braces for Funding Gap

Internal communications seen by regional development partners suggest the decision stems from disagreements between major shareholder governments over how climate commitments should be measured and reported. A spokesperson for the bank declined to elaborate on the specifics of those talks.

African Governments Respond with Alarm

Finance ministers from several sub-Saharan nations voiced frustration during a virtual summit hosted by the African Development Bank last week. Officials from Kenya, Ghana, and Senegal submitted a joint letter requesting clarification on whether existing project pipelines would be affected. The letter, addressed to World Bank management, warned that any reduction in climate-linked financing could derail national energy transition plans that depend on multilateral backing to attract private capital.

In Nigeria, the Ministry of Finance has not issued a formal response, but sources close to the ministry indicated officials are seeking clarification through diplomatic channels in Washington. Local analysts warn that Nigeria's solar and off-grid energy programmes have relied heavily on World Bank concessional loans to bridge funding gaps that commercial lenders will not cover.

The Funding Gap Context

African nations collectively require an estimated $250 billion annually to meet Paris Agreement targets and adapt to shifting weather patterns, according to African Union estimates. Current international pledges fall far short of that figure. The continent received roughly $30 billion in climate finance from all sources last year, with multilateral development banks accounting for about 40 percent of the total.

The removed target had been part of a broader effort to channel 35 percent of World Bank lending toward climate solutions by 2025. That figure was never formally adopted as a binding policy, but it had served as an informal benchmark for borrower governments and civil society groups tracking the bank's climate commitments.

Private Sector Hesitation

Without a public target, development economists worry that private investors will become even more reluctant to commit capital to African climate projects. Commercial lenders typically follow multilateral institutions into emerging markets; if the World Bank pulls back, private capital is unlikely to fill the void. Insurance companies and pension funds have repeatedly cited political risk and currency instability as barriers to deeper involvement in African green infrastructure.

Shareholder Politics Behind the Shift

Diplomatic observers trace the policy reversal to tensions among the bank's board of directors, where the United States, European nations, and China hold the largest voting shares. Those three blocs have clashed over whether climate finance should count toward broader development assistance targets or remain separate. The United States, under its current administration, has pushed for greater emphasis on energy security over emissions reduction, a position that European shareholders have publicly opposed.

The outcome of those negotiations appears to have favoured a less prescriptive approach to climate lending, even as extreme weather events across Africa—flooding in Sudan, drought in the Horn of Africa, and coastal erosion along West Africa—continue to exact a heavy economic toll.

What Comes Next

Civil society organisations are planning to press the issue at the World Bank's annual meetings in Marrakech next October. A coalition of African advocacy groups has drafted a resolution calling for the restoration of the climate spending benchmark and greater transparency in how the bank reports climate-related expenditures. The resolution will need support from at least one major shareholder government to reach the board for a vote.

For now, borrower nations are left to wait. The next quarterly lending review is scheduled for March, when the bank will publish updated country allocations. African officials say they will be watching closely to see whether climate-sensitive projects retain their current funding levels or face delays.

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Editorial Opinion Commercial lenders typically follow multilateral institutions into emerging markets; if the World Bank pulls back, private capital is unlikely to fill the void. The resolution will need support from at least one major shareholder government to reach the board for a vote.For now, borrower nations are left to wait. — panapress.org Editorial Team