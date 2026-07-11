Divine Lunga, the Zimbabwean international footballer, survived a gun attack on Wednesday evening while travelling through South Africa's Gauteng provin…

Divine Lunga, the Zimbabwean international footballer, survived a gun attack on Wednesday evening while travelling through South Africa's Gauteng province, local authorities confirmed. The incident occurred on a major highway near Johannesburg when armed suspects opened fire on the vehicle the 28-year-old defender was travelling in. Police responded to emergency calls and intercepted two suspects fleeing the scene.

Shooting Occurred on Busy Highway

Emergency services received reports of a shooting incident involving a high-profile sporting figure around 19:30 local time. The footballer was returning from a training session with his South African club when the attack took place. Investigators believe the suspects had been following the vehicle for several kilometres before striking. A third suspect remains at large, police said during a Thursday briefing.

Technology & Innovation · Divine Lunga Survives Gun Attack in South Africa — Two Arrested

Police Name Suspects and Seize Weapons

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Dimakatso Bongo identified the two arrested suspects as men aged 25 and 31. Officers recovered two firearms from the scene, including a 9mm pistol. Ballistic experts are examining the weapons to determine whether they were used in other crimes. The case has been transferred to the provincial detective branch, which handles cases involving prominent targets.

The South African Football Association issued a statement expressing relief that Lunga escaped with minor injuries. The organisation called for enhanced security measures for professional athletes travelling between training facilities and matches. Lunga's club side, which competes in South Africa's top flight, confirmed the player would remain sidelined indefinitely while recovering. His Zimbabwe national team manager said he had spoken directly with the player and described him as shaken but physically unharmed.

Security Concerns for Foreign Players

The attack has renewed scrutiny of safety protocols for expatriate footballers in South Africa's major leagues. Several Zimbabwean, Zambian, and Tanzanian players have previously reported incidents involving armed robbery and vehicle hijackings. Sports administrators in neighbouring countries have begun discussing joint security frameworks with South African league officials. The debate centres on whether clubs should provide armed escorts for high-profile foreign signings.

Investigators Pursue Third Suspect

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from approximately 12 kilometres of highway to trace the movements of the third suspect, who fled on foot into a residential area. Captain Bongo stated that forensic teams collected evidence including shell casings and vehicle fragments. Authorities have not disclosed whether the attack was premeditated or random, citing the ongoing investigation. A motive has not been established publicly.

Zimbabwe FA Requests Diplomatic Assistance

The Zimbabwe Football Association formally requested cooperation from South African law enforcement agencies through official diplomatic channels. Association president Juniol Ndlovu told reporters the organisation would not speculate about motives until police complete their probe. Lunga has represented Zimbabwe in 34 international matches and was preparing for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for September.

Police have appealed to residents in the Eden Park and Kempton Park areas for any footage or information that could help locate the remaining suspect. Detectives expect to release a more detailed statement early next week. Lunga's legal representatives have not issued any public comment about potential civil action against the suspects.

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