Argentina secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Egypt in their Olympic football qualifier on Tuesday, surviving a second-half fightback that had threatened …

Argentina secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Egypt in their Olympic football qualifier on Tuesday, surviving a second-half fightback that had threatened to derail their tournament ambitions. The match took place at the Metropolitan Stadium in Buenos Aires, where the hosts found themselves under pressure late in the game.

Argentina Takes Early Control

The South American side dominated the opening half, with their attacking players creating several clear-cut opportunities. Argentina's midfielder opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a well-placed shot from outside the penalty area. The goal came against the run of play early in the match, as Egypt had begun brightly in front of their travelling supporters.

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Coach Lionel Scaloni praised his team's composure during the post-match press conference. "We knew Egypt would come at us strongly in the second half," he told reporters. "The players responded well when the pressure mounted."

Egyptian Fightback Sparks Tension

The second half told a different story entirely. Egypt, buoyed by a vocal contingent of fans, equalised through striker Mohamed Salah in the 61st minute. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the away supporters and visibly rattled the Argentine defence.

For fifteen minutes, the visitors looked the more likely team to find a winner. Their quick passing game caused problems for the Argentine backline, which had looked solid in the opening period. The hosts struggled to retain possession and created little in the way of meaningful attacks.

Late Winner Secures Victory

The decisive moment arrived in the 78th minute when substitute Lautaro Martinez capitalized on a defensive error. The Egyptian goalkeeper fumbled a routine cross, and Martinez pounced to slot the ball into an empty net. The goal sparked relief rather than celebration among the home crowd, who had grown increasingly anxious as the match progressed.

Argentina's victory keeps their qualification hopes alive with one group stage match remaining. They currently sit second in the group standings on four points, level with their opponents from Tuesday's encounter.

Match Statistics and Player Performances

Argentina finished with 58 percent possession and directed nine shots toward goal, compared to Egypt's six attempts. The match saw three yellow cards issued by referee Maria Soto, two against Argentine players and one for an Egyptian midfielder for a cynical foul in the 85th minute.

Martinez, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, credited the team's mental strength for the result. "We stayed calm when things got difficult," he said in a post-match interview. "The coach told us to keep pushing, and fortunately I was in the right place at the right time."

What Comes Next for Both Teams

Argentina face Brazil in their final group match on Friday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. A draw would likely be sufficient to secure progression to the quarter-finals, though a victory would guarantee top spot in the group.

Egypt must defeat Japan in their concluding fixture to have any chance of advancing. The North African side currently trails the qualification places on goal difference, making their final group game a must-win encounter.

Fans hoping to attend Friday's match can purchase tickets through the Argentine Football Association's official website, with prices starting at 2,500 pesos for general admission.

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