Brahim Diaz carved his name into World Cup history on Tuesday, delivering four assists in a single match as Morocco dominated their opponents at the 202…

Brahim Diaz carved his name into World Cup history on Tuesday, delivering four assists in a single match as Morocco dominated their opponents at the 2026 tournament currently taking place across the United States. The 26-year-old midfielder, who plays his club football for Real Madrid, became the first player in World Cup history to register four assists in a single game. Morocco secured a commanding victory that propelled them to the top of their group with seven points from three matches.

A Record That Stands Alone

The achievement surpassed a record that had stood for 40 years. Diego Maradona previously held the mark with three assists in a single World Cup match during the 1982 tournament in Spain. Diaz completed his historic haul inside 67 minutes at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, setting up goals for Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, and twice for Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan federation confirmed the record-breaking nature of the performance within hours of the final whistle.

Environment & Nature · Brahim Diaz Breaks World Cup Record with Four Assist Haul for Morocco

Television broadcasters replayed each assist in slow motion, showing Diaz's vision and precision. His first assist came from a perfectly weighted through ball. His second arrived from a corner kick. The third involved a mazy run that left defenders sprawling. The fourth was a simple tap-in created through sheer force of personality. By the 70th minute, fans inside the 82,000-capacity stadium began chanting his name.

Morocco's Golden Generation Delivers Again

The victory extended Morocco's remarkable run of form at major international tournaments. Since their third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the North African nation has lost only two competitive matches. Head coach Walid Regragui praised his squad's mental strength and tactical discipline in the aftermath of the result. The team currently sits joint-top of Group F alongside Croatia, whom they face in their final group match.

Supporters gathered in Casablanca, Rabat, and Marrakech to celebrate the result. Videos circulated on social media showing cars honking horns and fans waving Moroccan flags. The national team has become a source of immense pride for Moroccans both at home and abroad. This victory arrived during a period of renewed optimism about the country's sporting future, following investments in youth academies across multiple cities.

From La Masia to World Cup History

Diaz's path to this moment began in the youth ranks of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. Born in Malaga to Moroccan parents, he represented Spain at youth level before switching allegiance to Morocco in 2024. His decision drew significant attention across European football. The midfielder has accumulated 23 caps for Morocco in the 19 months since his international debut.

Real Madrid confirmed Diaz had received a congratulatory phone call from club president Florentino Perez following the match. The Spanish giants value him at approximately 85 million euros on the transfer market, according to recent estimates from football financial analysts. His performance on Tuesday will likely intensify interest from rival clubs when the transfer window opens.

Tournament Implications and Group Standings

The result has significant implications for the knockout stage draw. Morocco now controls its own destiny heading into the final round of group matches. A draw against Croatia would guarantee first place in the group and likely a more favourable draw in the round of 16. The top spot could set up a potential matchup against one of the tournament's lower-seeded teams.

Group F remains one of the tournament's most competitive sections. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, recorded a 2-1 victory over Canada in the early match on Tuesday. Canada, making only their second World Cup appearance, has been eliminated from contention. The final round of group matches is scheduled for Saturday at stadiums in Los Angeles and Seattle.

What Comes Next for Morocco

Diaz addressed the media after the match, expressing gratitude to his teammates and coaching staff. The midfielder credited his club form for translating seamlessly to the international stage. He spoke about the importance of maintaining concentration for the remainder of the group stage. Morocco will travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday for their final group encounter against Croatia.

Medical staff confirmed Diaz reported no injuries and participated fully in Tuesday's post-match recovery session. Team officials indicated he would undergo standard rest protocols before resuming full training. The Morocco Football Federation announced a celebratory dinner for players and staff at their team hotel on Wednesday evening.

The Numbers Behind the Performance

Statistical analysis of the match revealed the full extent of Diaz's dominance. He completed 48 of 51 pass attempts, a 94 percent success rate that dwarfed his opponents' average of 78 percent. He won five of six ground duels and made three key passes that did not result in goals. His distance covered of 9.8 kilometres represented the highest among all midfielders in the match.

Broadcast partners reported the match attracted a global audience of 187 million viewers, making it the most-watched World Cup group match since the 2018 tournament. Social media platforms recorded 12 million posts mentioning Diaz within two hours of the final whistle. The Moroccan national team merchandise store experienced a 340 percent increase in online traffic following the result.

The round of 16 begins on June 28, giving Morocco 11 days to prepare for their potential knockout opponent. Fans in Lagos, Lagos and across Nigeria have taken to social media to celebrate Diaz's achievement, with many calling for a Nigeria-Morocco encounter at some point in future tournaments. The 2026 World Cup continues through July 18, when the final will be held at MetLife Stadium.

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