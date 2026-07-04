Ismael Saibari held his mother tightly on the pitch in Casablanca on Saturday, as Morocco's national team basked in the aftermath of a hard-fought victo…

Ismael Saibari held his mother tightly on the pitch in Casablanca on Saturday, as Morocco's national team basked in the aftermath of a hard-fought victory over the Netherlands. The emotional embrace, captured by cameras and quickly shared across social media platforms, summed up what the win meant to a squad built on family values and national pride.

The match, played at the Grand Stadium in Casablanca, saw Morocco secure a 2-1 win that strengthens their position in the African qualifying standings for the next World Cup. Saibari, who plays his club football for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie, delivered a man-of-the-match performance before the emotional reunion with his mother in the tunnel area.

Saibari Steals the Show Against His Dutch Club Rivals

Technology & Innovation · Ismael Saibari Embraces Mother After Morocco's Emotional Victory Over Netherlands

The 23-year-old midfielder has been one of Morocco's most consistent performers since breaking into the senior national team setup. Saturday's victory over the Netherlands carried extra significance given that several Netherlands-based clubs, including his own PSV, have contributed to the development of Moroccan footballers over the past decade.

Saibari opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a curling effort from the edge of the box that left the Netherlands goalkeeper rooted to the spot. The goal sparked wild celebrations in the stands, where thousands of Moroccan supporters had gathered hours before kickoff to create an atmosphere described by commentators as electric.

His post-goal celebration was measured, almost reverential, compared to what came after the final whistle. When the referee blew for full time, Saibari walked directly to the touchline where his mother sat in the stands before heading down to embrace her on the pitch.

Team Celebration Caps Impressive Campaign

Head coach Walid Regragui praised his squad's discipline and hunger after the final whistle. The victory marks Morocco's third consecutive win in their qualifying group, keeping them firmly on course for automatic qualification. Regragui, who took charge after the 2022 World Cup, has built a squad capable of competing with European nations while maintaining the tactical flexibility that has become Morocco's trademark.

Youssef En-Nesyri, who doubles the lead with a powerful header from a corner kick in the 67th minute, also celebrated with the travelling Moroccan supporters behind the goal. The Sevilla striker has now scored five goals in his last four appearances for the Atlas Lions.

The Netherlands managed a late consolation through a penalty converted by Cody Gakpo in the 82nd minute, but it proved too little too late for the visitors, who struggled to break down Morocco's defensive organisation despite enjoying the majority of possession in the second half.

Morocco's Rise on the Continental Stage

The result continues Morocco's remarkable trajectory since their historic run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar two years ago. That performance sparked a wave of investment in football infrastructure across the kingdom, with new academies opening in Marrakech, Fez, and Tangier to identify and nurture the next generation of talent.

Football officials in Rabat have prioritised developing players who can compete at the highest European levels while maintaining strong ties to their heritage. The strategy appears to be working, with Moroccan players now featuring prominently in top leagues across England, Spain, France, and the Netherlands.

What the Victory Means Going Forward

With Saturday's win, Morocco sits four points clear at the top of their qualifying group with four matches remaining. A positive result in their next fixture against a southern African opponent will all but seal their place at the World Cup tournament.

For Saibari, the focus will quickly shift back to club duties with PSV as they challenge for the Eredivisie title. But the images from Saturday's celebration will linger. A young player, performing on the biggest stage, taking time to acknowledge the woman who raised him before anything else.

The next World Cup qualifying matches are scheduled for March. Morocco will need to maintain this momentum if they are to secure their place at the tournament for the second successive cycle.

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