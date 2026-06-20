The Nigerian army announced on Tuesday the release of Amina, the widow of Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar, who died while in custody earlier this year. Military o…

The Nigerian army announced on Tuesday the release of Amina, the widow of Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar, who died while in custody earlier this year. Military officials confirmed the woman was freed from detention at an undisclosed location. The announcement comes months after the former general's death sparked criticism from human rights groups. Amina had been held by military authorities following her husband's passing, though the army has not explained the reason for her detention.

Release Confirmed by Military

A statement from army headquarters in Abuja confirmed the release. "The widow of the late Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar has been released from military custody," the statement read, without elaborating on the circumstances surrounding her detention. The army declined to specify how long Amina had been held or whether any charges were ever filed against her. Nigeria's defence minister was briefed on the matter, according to military sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Health & Medicine · Nigerian Army Frees Amina — Widow of General Who Died in Military Custody

Human rights organisations had called for Amina's immediate release following her husband's death in January. The army's decision to hold a grieving widow drew scrutiny from activists who argued there was no legal basis for her continued detention. The military has faced repeated accusations of human rights violations during operations against armed groups in the country's northeast.

Death of Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar

Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar passed away in military custody in January. The army initially said he died from natural causes, but officials later acknowledged he was under investigation at the time of his death. The general had served for decades in the Nigerian armed forces before retiring. His death triggered demands for an independent investigation, which authorities have not conducted.

Details of the general's time in detention remain scarce. The army has not released a timeline of his arrest, interrogation, or medical treatment before his death. Family members were not notified of his detention until after he had already died, according to relatives who spoke to local journalists in Kaduna. The general's body was handed over to his family only after prolonged negotiations.

Growing Criticism of Military Detentions

Amina's detention highlighted ongoing concerns about the Nigerian military's use of preventive custody. Soldiers and officers accused of misconduct are routinely held without trial for months or years, often in violation of court orders for their release. The practice extends to family members in some cases, particularly when authorities suspect relatives may possess information about alleged crimes.

Rights groups say the military operates outside civilian oversight in many respects. The constitution places the armed forces under civilian control, but in practice, the army has significant autonomy in how it handles internal disciplinary matters. Courts have repeatedly ordered the military to release detainees, only for those orders to go unheeded.

Family's Long Wait for Answers

Amina and her family spent months without knowing her fate after her husband's death. Relatives told reporters in Katsina State that she was taken from her home two weeks after the general's funeral. They filed complaints with the police and the human rights commission, receiving no response for weeks. The military has not acknowledged receiving those complaints.

The family's lawyer, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said the release came only after significant pressure from legal advocates and media attention. "We made repeated requests for access to our client. Those requests were ignored for months," the lawyer stated. It remains unclear whether Amina will face any future proceedings or whether the army considers the matter closed.

What Comes Next

The army's statement offered no timeline for investigating Maj Gen Abubakar's death. Defence officials have not indicated whether any officers will face disciplinary action. Military spokespeople declined to answer follow-up questions about the case. Human rights organisations say they will continue monitoring Amina's situation to ensure she is not rearrested.

Amina's family said she is receiving medical attention after her extended time in custody. They thanked supporters who pushed for her release but said they remain concerned about the lack of accountability for her husband's death. The army has given no indication that it will allow independent investigators to examine the circumstances of either detention.

See Also