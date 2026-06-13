Kim Tran, head of insights at Trenderz, told delegates at a regional marketing summit in Abidjan that global brands keep making the same costly error wh…

Kim Tran, head of insights at Trenderz, told delegates at a regional marketing summit in Abidjan that global brands keep making the same costly error when targeting African consumers. Her message cut through the usual hype surrounding influencer campaigns: the metrics everyone chases do not match how Africans actually make purchasing decisions.

The Gap Between Metrics and Reality

Trenderz analysed more than 200 influencer campaigns across West and East Africa over an 18-month period. The findings exposed a stark contrast. Brands fixated on follower counts and reach numbers reported engagement rates that looked impressive on dashboards. Yet actual conversion rates told a different story. Tran argued that the industry's obsession with vanity metrics blinds companies to purchasing patterns that are deeply rooted in community trust rather than celebrity endorsement.

Economy & Business · Kim Tran Exposes Why Influencer Marketing Misses Africa's Real Buyers

Why Macro-Influencers Miss the Mark

Speaking at the conference, Tran explained that most influencer strategies borrowed from Western markets fail to account for how African households make spending decisions. She pointed out that a purchase involving a luxury product or significant household expense typically involves consultation with family members, not a single consumer responding to a social media post. Trenderz identified that micro-influencers with follower bases between 10,000 and 50,000 consistently outperformed macro-influencers on actual sales conversion in markets across Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

Community Trust Over Follower Counts

The research highlighted that trust in African markets operates through established social networks rather than parasocial relationships with online personalities. Trenderz found that consumers in the markets studied were far more likely to act on recommendations from locally known figures, community leaders, and peer networks than from influencers with national or international profiles. This means brands pouring budgets into macro-influencer partnerships are often paying for reach that does not translate into commercial outcomes.

What Brands Keep Getting Wrong

Tran identified three persistent mistakes she sees brands repeat. First, many companies treat Africa as a single market rather than dozens of distinct consumer environments with different languages, cultural norms, and purchasing power levels. Second, agencies and brands alike prioritize follower growth over relationship-building with influencers who have genuine local credibility. Third, measurement frameworks borrowed from Western contexts reward the wrong behaviours, incentivising brands to chase viral moments instead of sustained consumer trust.

Trenderz operates across multiple African markets and has built its reputation on localised consumer research that goes beyond surface-level demographic data. The company has worked with consumer goods brands, fintech companies, and telecommunications operators seeking to understand how purchasing decisions actually happen on the ground.

The Alternative Approach

Tran urged brands to rethink how they define success in African markets. Instead of optimising for reach, she recommended focusing on engagement quality and community penetration. Trenderz has developed frameworks that map the decision-making units within households and identify the trusted voices that influence those choices. The company pointed to pilot programmes where brands shifted budgets from macro-influencers to locally embedded content creators, resulting in measurably higher conversion rates despite lower absolute follower counts.

What Happens Next

Trenderz plans to release its full research report on African influencer marketing effectiveness in the coming months. The company has already begun working with several multinational brands to restructure their influencer strategies for specific markets. Industry observers will be watching whether the findings prompt broader changes in how global brands allocate marketing spend across the continent. Tran made clear that the current approach is not working, and the data supporting her critique continues to grow.

See Also

Editorial Opinion Third, measurement frameworks borrowed from Western contexts reward the wrong behaviours, incentivising brands to chase viral moments instead of sustained consumer trust.Trenderz operates across multiple African markets and has built its reputation on localised consumer research that goes beyond surface-level demographic data. Trenderz has developed frameworks that map the decision-making units within households and identify the trusted voices that influence those choices. — panapress.org Editorial Team