Kenya's government faces mounting pressure to reconsider sweeping tax changes that industry leaders warn could force the closure of Sun King's phone ass…

Kenya's government faces mounting pressure to reconsider sweeping tax changes that industry leaders warn could force the closure of Sun King's phone assembly operations and cripple M-KOPA's solar energy business. The proposals, embedded in amendments to the Finance Act, have drawn sharp criticism from manufacturers who say the measures would destroy thousands of jobs and derail years of investment in local production capacity.

Tax Changes That Could Close factories

The Finance Act amendments introduce new levies on imported components and electronic devices that domestic manufacturers rely on to keep assembly lines running. According to industry groups, the combined tax burden would make it impossible for companies to price their products competitively against cheaper imports from Asia. Sun King, which operates assembly plants in Nairobi and Mombasa, employs roughly 3,000 workers across its Kenyan facilities. The company supplies affordable smartphones to markets across East Africa.

Economy & Business · Kenya Tax Proposals Could Shut Down Sun King, M-KOPA Plants — 50,000 Jobs at Risk

M-KOPA, a Nairobi-based company that provides solar energy systems to off-grid households through a pay-as-you-go model, faces a different but equally severe threat. The tax proposals would increase costs on solar equipment imports by an estimated 15 to 20 percent, according to figures cited by the Kenya Solar Energy Association. That margin, company executives argue, would make their financing packages unaffordable for the low-income customers they serve in rural areas.

Companies Sound the Alarm

Sun King's leadership sent a formal objection to the National Treasury last month, warning that the tax structure would render its Kenyan operations unviable within two years if implemented as proposed. The company has invested more than $200 million in African manufacturing since 2018, with Kenya serving as its primary production hub for the continent. A spokesperson confirmed the firm is reviewing whether to shift operations to Ethiopia or Ghana if Nairobi proceeds with the changes.

M-KOPA issued a statement expressing similar concerns. The company currently serves over 800,000 households across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Nigeria. A senior executive told local media that the tax burden would force the company to raise monthly payments for customers, likely pricing out the majority of its current user base. M-KOPA has disbursed more than $500 million in solar loans since its founding in 2012.

Worker Concerns Mount

Beyond the companies themselves, labour advocates are warning of the human cost of the proposed changes. Sun King's Nairobi plant sits in the Baba Dogo industrial zone, where surrounding businesses depend on the factory's foot traffic and supply chain activity. The Kenya Union of Commercial Workers estimates that an estimated 50,000 indirect jobs could be affected if both Sun King and M-KOPA scale back operations. These range from logistics drivers to spare-parts vendors to local retailers.

The union's secretary-general called on Parliament's Finance Committee to hold public hearings before passing the amendments. "These are not abstract numbers," he said in remarks to Citizen Television. "There are families behind every one of those positions. The government cannot claim to support manufacturing while simultaneously imposing rules that make it impossible to operate."

Government Defends the Proposals

Treasury officials argue the tax changes are designed to protect domestic industries from unfair competition and to increase government revenue from the fast-growing electronics sector. A cabinet secretarybriefing the press last week stated that similar levies have worked in Rwanda and Tanzania to nurture local industries. The government has also pointed to data showing smartphone penetration in Kenya has grown by 35 percent over the past three years, suggesting market demand exists regardless of pricing pressures.

The proposals form part of a broader effort to plug a fiscal gap estimated at 300 billion shillings for the current financial year. Parliament is scheduled to debate the Finance Act amendments in September. The Treasury has indicated it is open to adjusting specific levy rates but has ruled out scrapping the framework entirely.

What Happens Next

Parliament's Finance Committee is expected to publish its report on the amendments by mid-September. Industry stakeholders have requested a meeting with Treasury officials before the committee finalises its recommendations. If the proposals pass in their current form, Sun King has until January to decide whether to maintain Kenyan production or relocate.

Observers say the outcome will send a signal to the broader East African manufacturing sector. Companies considering similar investments in the region are watching closely. Whether Nairobi prioritises revenue extraction or industrial growth may determine whether Kenya remains a viable production base for companies targeting African consumers.

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