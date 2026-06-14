Cape Town Tourism claimed the gold award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa, the organisation announced this week. The win recognises the…

Cape Town Tourism claimed the gold award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa, the organisation announced this week. The win recognises the city's tourism marketing efforts on an international stage, highlighting Cape Town's continued push to position itself as a premier global travel destination. Briony Brookes, speaking for Cape Town Tourism, confirmed the achievement in a statement to media.

Cape Town Takes Gold in Africa

The International Tourism Film Festival Africa brings together tourism boards, filmmakers, and destination marketers from across the continent to compete for top honours. Cape Town Tourism secured the gold award for its marketing content, beating entries from other African destinations. The festival, which showcases visual storytelling promoting tourism across Africa, has grown into one of the sector's most respected competitions in recent years.

Environment & Nature · Cape Town Tourism Strikes Gold at International Tourism Film Festival Africa

Digital Marketing lead Rhoda Davids collected the award on behalf of Cape Town Tourism. The organisation's digital team has focused on producing high-quality visual content that captures the city's landscapes, culture, and attractions. This latest recognition adds to Cape Town Tourism's growing list of industry accolades.

What the Win Means for South Africa

South Africa's tourism sector has faced significant headwinds over the past several years, including power shortages, visa processing delays, and increased competition from neighbouring destinations. Winning at a continental festival signals that Cape Town's marketing approach resonates with both judges and potential visitors. The award comes at a time when South African tourism officials have been working to reverse a decline in international arrivals.

Cape Town itself remains one of the most photographed cities in Africa, drawing visitors to landmarks such as Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront, and the Cape Winelands. Tourism officials have increasingly turned to digital campaigns to reach younger travellers and tap into emerging markets. The festival win provides a boost to those ongoing efforts.

Marketing Strategy Under the Spotlight

Cape Town Tourism's digital team, led by Davids, has shifted toward short-form video content and influencer partnerships over the past two years. The award-winning entry reportedly showcased the city through a series of visually striking clips designed for social media platforms. Festival judges evaluate entries based on creativity, production quality, and effectiveness in promoting tourism.

The win places Cape Town alongside other African cities that have used international film festivals to raise their profile. Nairobi, Marrakech, and Victoria Falls have all won awards at similar events in recent years, reflecting the growing importance of visual storytelling in destination marketing.

Industry Reaction

Brookes described the award as a validation of the team's hard work. She noted that producing compelling content about a city already rich with visual appeal requires careful planning and execution. The International Tourism Film Festival Africa head reportedly praised the quality of submissions this year, noting that competition was fiercer than in previous editions.

Industry observers say the award could help Cape Town Tourism attract additional funding for future campaigns. Tourism boards that win international recognition often find it easier to secure government support and private sector partnerships. For a city that depends heavily on visitor spending, the economic implications of sustained marketing success are considerable.

Looking Ahead

Cape Town Tourism is expected to use the award in future promotional materials. The win will feature prominently in campaigns targeting key source markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. Officials have indicated they plan to expand their video content strategy in the coming months.

The International Tourism Film Festival Africa will hold its next edition in the final quarter of the year. Organisers expect the competition to draw even more entries as more African destinations invest in digital marketing. Cape Town Tourism will face fresh competition from cities seeking to replicate its success.

Why This Matters Beyond the Headlines

Tourism contributes billions of rand to South Africa's economy each year, supporting jobs in hospitality, transport, and retail. Cities like Cape Town, which rely disproportionately on visitor spending, have little room for error in their marketing efforts. An award at a recognised festival can translate into increased bookings, higher hotel occupancy rates, and better wages for tourism workers.

For South Africans working in the sector, the win carries practical significance beyond the prestige. More visitors mean more revenue for small businesses, from craft markets in the city centre to wine farms an hour outside town. That connection between international recognition and local livelihoods is what makes events like the Tourism Film Festival worth watching.

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