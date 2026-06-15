MTN Group has confirmed it is actively pursuing fintech licences across several markets where it operates, according to a TechCabal Daily report publish…

MTN Group has confirmed it is actively pursuing fintech licences across several markets where it operates, according to a TechCabal Daily report published this week. The Johannesburg-headquartered telecommunications giant is seeking to expand beyond traditional mobile voice and data services into digital financial products, people familiar with the matter told the publication.

What MTN Is Seeking

The company wants licences that would allow it to offer a broader range of financial services directly, rather than relying solely on partnerships with established banks. MTN already operates MoMo, one of Africa's largest mobile money platforms, but executives believe owning a fintech licence would unlock new revenue streams and reduce dependency on third-party banking partners. The push comes as competition in Africa's digital payments space has grown fiercer, with new players entering the market and existing players expanding their offerings.

Technology & Innovation · MTN Pursues Fintech Licences as Digital Banking Race Intensifies

Why This Matters for South Africa

South Africa represents a key battleground for MTN's fintech ambitions. The country's financial regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, has been more cautious about granting mobile money licences compared to markets in East and West Africa. MTN has previously faced regulatory hurdles in South Africa when attempting to launch full mobile money services, forcing it to partner with traditional banks instead. A successful licence acquisition would mark a significant shift in how the company operates domestically.

Kenyan Context and Regional Strategy

Kenyans have long been leaders in mobile money adoption, with M-Pesa setting the standard for the continent. MTN operates mobile money services in Kenya, but faces stiff competition from Safaricom's dominant M-Pesa. Sources suggest the company views fintech licensing as a way to differentiate its offerings in saturated markets like Kenya, where simply matching M-Pesa's core product would be insufficient. MTN is reportedly looking at markets where mobile money penetration remains below 50 percent as primary targets for new licensing efforts.

Competition in Africa's Fintech Space

The move places MTN in direct competition with several other players. Standard Chartered and other multinational banks have been investing heavily in their own digital banking platforms. Meanwhile, fintech startups like Flutterwave and Paystack have captured significant market share in cross-border payments. MTN's advantage lies in its existing customer base of more than 280 million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East, a distribution network that smaller fintechs cannot easily replicate.

Regulatory Hurdles Ahead

Obtaining fintech licences will not be straightforward. Central banks across Africa have been tightening regulations around digital financial services following concerns about fraud, money laundering, and consumer protection. Nigeria's Central Bank recently introduced new guidelines for mobile money operators, while Ghana's regulator has been reviewing existing licences. MTN will need to demonstrate robust compliance frameworks in each jurisdiction where it applies.

Investor Reaction and Financial Implications

MTN Group shares have shown resilience this year as investors bet on growth in the company's data and fintech segments. The company reported service revenue growth of 11.4 percent in its half-year results, with fintech emerging as the fastest-growing business unit. Analysts at some investment banks have suggested that successful licensing could add significant value to MTN's valuation, potentially increasing it by several billion dollars.

What Happens Next

Industry watchers expect MTN to submit formal applications in at least three markets before the end of the current financial year. The timeline for regulatory approvals varies by country, with some decisions expected within six months and others potentially taking two years or more. Stakeholders will be monitoring regulatory developments in South Africa closely, as a favourable ruling there would signal a broader shift in how African regulators approach telecom companies seeking financial services licences. MTN is expected to provide an update on its licensing progress during its next earnings call in November.

See Also