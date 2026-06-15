Armed bandits in north-west Nigeria abducted a group of villagers they had personally invited to attend peace talks, local residents and security source…

Armed bandits in north-west Nigeria abducted a group of villagers they had personally invited to attend peace talks, local residents and security sources confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred in Zamfara State, a region long plagued by violent criminal gangs who have previously used ceasefire negotiations as tactical tools.

The bandits contacted community leaders days before the kidnapping, proposing a meeting to discuss ending hostilities, according to witnesses who spoke to regional media. Villagers who attended believing the overture was genuine were instead seized and taken to forested hideouts common to armed groups operating across the borderlands of Zamfara and neighbouring states.

Villagers Lured Under Guise of Dialogue

Health & Medicine · Bandits Kidnap Villagers After Fake Peace Meeting Invite in Zamfara

Community leaders in the affected area said the bandits extended what appeared to be a legitimate invitation through intermediaries known to operate between armed groups and rural settlements. The talks were meant to address lingering tensions following recent military operations against bandit camps in the hills surrounding several villages.

Those who answered the call arrived expecting negotiations. Instead, they found themselves held captive within hours of gathering. The exact number of those seized remained unclear on Sunday, though local sources described dozens of men, women, and children being taken into the bush.

Zamfara's Long History with Bandit Peace Deals

Zamfara State has become synonymous with the rise of organised banditry across Nigeria's north-west region. The state saw its first major bandit amnesty programme collapse in 2021 after armed groups used the period of relative calm to rearm and regroup. Successive state governments have struggled to break the cycle of violence, mediation attempts, and resumed attacks.

Security analysts have long warned that peace negotiations with bandits without verifiable disarmament create openings for manipulation. Criminal networks in the region have demonstrated sophisticated abilities to exploit community trust, using dialogue proposals as intelligence-gathering exercises or staging grounds for mass kidnappings intended to extract ransoms.

Previous Peace Talks That Collapsed

The 2021 initiative collapsed within months as armed groups attacked multiple villages within days of the ceasefire ending. Earlier attempts under previous administrations similarly failed to produce lasting security improvements for rural populations who remain the most exposed to bandit violence. Those familiar with the pattern say residents now face impossible calculations about whether to engage with proposed talks or refuse and risk retaliatory attacks.

Military Operations Intensify Alongside Civilian Risk

Nigerian military forces have conducted repeated air and ground operations against suspected bandit strongholds across Zamfara in recent months. The operations have claimed successes in disrupting some criminal networks, but have also drawn criticism for failing to prevent attacks on civilian settlements that remain largely undefended.

The military's presence remains concentrated along major highways and near larger towns. Villages deep in the hinterlands depend largely on self-organised vigilance groups and, increasingly, on informal arrangements with certain bandit factions who demand protection payments in exchange for abstaining from attacks.

What Comes Next for Affected Communities

Local traditional rulers and community representatives were attempting to establish contact with the captors on Sunday to negotiate the release of those seized. Ransom demands were expected to follow, according to security observers familiar with how previous kidnapping incidents in the region have unfolded.

The state government had not issued a formal statement by Sunday evening. Military spokespeople declined to comment on ongoing operations in the area, citing operational security. Human rights groups have called for immediate action to secure the release of those held, warning that prolonged captivity in bandit camps exposes victims to further violence and exploitation.

Authorities in Zamfara are expected to brief journalists on the situation in the coming days. Communities across the region are watching closely, knowing the outcome will shape whether future peace overtures, even if genuine, will receive any credibility among populations who have seen dialogue weaponised against them before.

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