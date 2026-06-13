Malawi has begun repatriating hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following a surge in xenophobic violence that has targeted foreign nationals ac…

Malawi has begun repatriating hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following a surge in xenophobic violence that has targeted foreign nationals across multiple South African cities. The evacuation effort, coordinated between the two governments, marks one of the largest repatriation operations in recent southern African history and has drawn sharp attention to the persistent vulnerability of migrant workers in the region.

Emergency Evacuation Under Way

The operation began this week after attacks in Johannesburg and Durban left several foreign nationals injured and their businesses destroyed. Malawian officials confirmed that buses and aircraft have been dispatched to transport citizens willing to return home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lilongwe stated that over 400 Malawians had registered for evacuation within the first 48 hours of the programme launching.

Environment & Nature · Malawi Evacuates Hundreds from South Africa — Xenophobia Fears Mount

Consular staff at the Malawian high commission in Pretoria have been working around the clock to process documentation and provide temporary shelter for those awaiting transport. The high commission office in Johannesburg has emerged as the primary coordination hub for the operation.

What Sparked the Crisis

The latest wave of violence erupted in early April, with South African communities in township areas attacking shops and properties owned by foreign nationals. Videos circulating on social media showed crowds rampaging through markets in the Soweto area, setting ablaze stalls belonging to traders from Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

Police in Gauteng province confirmed that at least 12 incidents of xenophobic violence had been recorded since the beginning of the month. The South African government has deployed additional officers to affected areas, but critics argue the response remains inadequate.

Government Reactions Differ

South Africa's Home Affairs Ministry issued a statement condemning the attacks while urging foreign nationals to report threats to authorities. The statement acknowledged that economic strain, particularly high unemployment, has contributed to rising tensions in communities where migrant workers compete for informal sector jobs.

Malawi's President addressed the nation from State House in Lilongwe, calling for calm and promising government support for returning citizens. His office announced a reintegration package that would provide land and agricultural inputs to families resettling in rural districts.

Why This Matters Beyond the Two Countries

The incident exposes a deeper pattern across southern Africa. South Africa hosts an estimated 3 million foreign nationals, many of them from neighbouring countries seeking employment in mining, construction, and informal trade. The country has experienced xenophobic outbreaks in 2008, 2015, and 2019, each time prompting diplomatic tensions with origin countries.

Malawi, one of the poorest nations in Africa, relies heavily on remittances from citizens working abroad. The South African economy has long served as a destination for Malawian migrants willing to take jobs that local workers often reject. Economic data shows that these remittances account for a significant portion of Malawi's foreign currency earnings.

The timing compounds the problem. Malawi is still recovering from a devastating drought that cut agricultural output by nearly 40 percent last year. The government faces pressure to create jobs for returning citizens while managing an economy with limited formal sector opportunities.

What Returning Citizens Face

For many Malawians in South Africa, the decision to leave was not voluntary. A trader from Blantyre who operated a clothing stall in the Fordsburg area told Malawian media that armed residents attacked her shop on Tuesday, stealing inventory worth an estimated 50,000 rand. She described the assault in stark terms, saying her livelihood was taken in minutes.

Humanitarian organisations working in Johannesburg have reported a spike in requests for emergency shelter from Malawian nationals. The Catholic Church's humanitarian arm has opened a temporary centre in the city centre to house vulnerable migrants while evacuation arrangements are finalised.

Regional Implications

The crisis has strained diplomatic ties between Lilongwe and Pretoria. Malawi's Foreign Minister summoned the South African high commissioner to protest the attacks, calling them a violation of bilateral agreements protecting migrant workers. South African officials have maintained that individual criminal acts do not reflect government policy.

Other nations have taken notice. Zimbabwe, which also has a large diaspora in South Africa, announced it would review its citizen protection protocols. The Southern African Development Community secretariat issued a statement calling for member states to uphold regional protocols on free movement while ensuring the safety of all residents.

What Happens Next

The evacuation flights are expected to continue for at least two more weeks, according to Malawian government officials. The first batch of returnees arrived in Lilongwe on Thursday, where they were met by government ministers and given immediate assistance packages containing food and temporary accommodation vouchers.

Watch for the South African government's next moves. Police raids in affected townships have so far resulted in 23 arrests, but community leaders say fear remains high. Whether Pretoria deploys stronger measures to prevent further attacks will shape whether additional countries follow Malawi's lead in evacuating their citizens.

See Also

Poll Do you think this development is significant? Yes No Yes 74% No 26% 943 votes