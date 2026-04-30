Farmers in Mysuru, India, are pressing for assured daytime electricity to power their irrigation pumps. This demand comes amid ongoing challenges with unreliable power supply, which has significantly impacted agricultural productivity. The farmers argue that without consistent electricity during the day, crop yields suffer, risking their livelihoods.

Unreliable Power Supply Threatens Agriculture

The Karnataka State Power Corporation Limited (KSPCL) has faced criticism for its inconsistent electricity distribution. In Mysuru, farmers report that they receive only 10 to 12 hours of power daily, considerably below the required levels for effective irrigation. Farmers claim that a reliable supply during daylight hours is crucial for optimising water usage and ensuring crop health.

economy-business · Mysuru Farmers Demand Daytime Power for Pumpsets — A Call for Reliability

With over 50% of Mysuru's farmers relying on electric pumps for irrigation, the lack of dependable power directly threatens food security. The farmers' association has estimated that crop losses could surpass ₹500 crore (approximately $60 million) if power issues persist.

Impact on Economic Growth

This situation in Mysuru is not only a local concern but also resonates with broader challenges faced by African nations, including Nigeria. In Nigeria, unreliable electricity is a significant barrier to economic growth and development. The country, which has a large agricultural sector, struggles with a similar issue where farmers often lack the electricity necessary for irrigation and processing. This hinders productivity, exacerbates poverty, and limits economic opportunities.

Opportunities for Improvement

Addressing power supply issues in Mysuru could serve as a model for other regions, including those in Africa. By investing in renewable energy sources such as solar power, governments can enhance reliability and sustainability. In Nigeria, for instance, solar energy has shown promise in rural electrification efforts.

Moreover, initiatives that improve governance and infrastructure can lead to better energy distribution systems, ultimately benefiting agricultural development. Collaborative efforts between governments and private sectors, as seen in some African countries, could pave the way for innovative solutions.

The Path Forward

As farmers in Mysuru continue to advocate for reliable electricity, the situation highlights the urgent need for reforms in energy governance. The KSPCL has announced plans to enhance infrastructure, but it remains to be seen whether these changes will materialise effectively.

Looking ahead, stakeholders must prioritise consistent power supply to support agricultural productivity. With discussions on energy reforms scheduled for next month, all eyes will be on how these developments unfold and their potential implications for both Mysuru and similar regions in Africa.

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