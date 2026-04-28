The Cong party has criticised the government for alleged double standards in addressing anomalies in project executions across the country. This accusation, made public during a conference in Lagos on 15 October 2023, highlights growing tensions between political entities over developmental priorities.

Allegations of Double Standards

The Cong party chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Adedeji, voiced concerns about the government's inconsistent approach to addressing irregularities in infrastructure projects. He referenced several instances where projects in Northern Nigeria received preferential treatment compared to those in the South. Adedeji called for a transparent audit of these projects to ensure equitable development across the nation.

economy-business · Cong Slams Government's Double Standards in Project Execution — Development at Risk

According to a recent report by the Nigerian Infrastructure Commission, there were discrepancies in funding allocations, with Northern projects receiving 40% more funds than their Southern counterparts. This disparity, Cong argues, undermines the nation's commitment to balanced development as outlined in the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The Implications for African Development

The allegations of partiality could have a ripple effect on Nigeria's role in achieving continental development goals. As Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria's infrastructure projects are critical to the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to boost intra-African trade by 52% by 2025.

The Cong party's accusations may prompt international investors to reconsider their engagements with Nigerian projects, fearing potential instability and mismanagement. This could hinder foreign direct investments necessary for large-scale infrastructural developments, such as the West African coastal railway.

Potential for National and Regional Impact

Domestic Political Ramifications

Domestically, the government's alleged double standards could exacerbate regional divisions and fuel political unrest. The Southern governors have already expressed dissatisfaction, demanding equitable distribution of resources. Such internal strife may impact national cohesion, essential for tackling Nigeria's broader challenges such as insecurity and unemployment.

Regional Economic Consequences

Regionally, any slowdown in Nigeria's infrastructural advancements could impact neighbouring countries relying on Nigeria's economic might. For instance, the trade corridor between Lagos and Cotonou is pivotal for the Benin Republic's economy, and disruptions could affect regional trade dynamics.

What's Next for Nigeria?

The Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to address these allegations transparently. A parliamentary hearing is scheduled for November 2023, where the government will be expected to present its case and any corrective measures it plans to implement.

Observers will closely watch the outcomes of this hearing, as it could significantly influence Nigeria's development trajectory and its standing in Africa's economic landscape. Meanwhile, Cong's demands for accountability could lead to more stringent oversight of project executions, potentially shaping future governance and development policies in Nigeria.