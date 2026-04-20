President Bola Tinubu’s senior advisor, Bola Tinubu, has publicly questioned the leadership of former presidential candidate and current All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Atiku Abubakar, as the nation grapples with the ongoing crisis within the APC. The remarks came as the party faces internal divisions following the controversial decision to withdraw from the 2023 presidential election. The situation has raised concerns about the stability of Nigeria’s political landscape, a key player in the continent’s economic and governance development.

Internal Strife Within APC Sparks Political Uncertainty

The APC, which has dominated Nigerian politics for over a decade, is currently in disarray after its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was declared the winner of the 2023 election. However, the party’s leadership has been embroiled in a power struggle, with some members accusing the Tinubu administration of undermining the party’s unity. Atiku Abubakar, who ran as the APC’s presidential candidate, has since been sidelined and is now the subject of criticism from within the party.

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Tinubu’s aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that Atiku’s leadership has been inconsistent and that the presidency is not involved in the current internal crisis. “The APC is a party of the people, and leadership should reflect that. Atiku’s actions have created confusion, and the presidency is not taking sides,” the aide said. This statement has further deepened the rift between the party’s leadership and its former presidential candidate.

The crisis has implications for Nigeria’s political stability, which is crucial for achieving the African Union’s Sustainable Development Goals. A stable government is essential for driving economic growth, improving infrastructure, and ensuring good governance. The ongoing conflict within the APC could delay policy implementation and weaken the party’s ability to address key challenges such as unemployment, security, and inflation.

Impact on Nigeria's Development Agenda

The APC’s internal conflict has come at a critical time for Nigeria, as the country faces significant economic challenges. Inflation has reached 22.3% in May 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, while unemployment remains at 33.3%. The crisis within the party could hinder efforts to implement economic reforms and attract foreign investment, which are essential for achieving the goals outlined in the African Development Bank’s 2063 Agenda.

Experts warn that political instability could slow progress on infrastructure development, which is a key component of Nigeria’s growth strategy. The country has been working on major projects such as the Lagos-Ibadan Railway and the expansion of the Lagos Port, but delays due to political uncertainty could affect these initiatives. “A divided party cannot deliver on its promises,” said Dr. Nduka Otiono, a political analyst at the University of Lagos. “Nigeria needs strong leadership to drive development forward.”

The situation also raises concerns about the future of the APC, which has been a key force in Nigerian politics. With the party in disarray, opposition parties may gain momentum, potentially altering the balance of power in the country. This could have a ripple effect on the broader African political landscape, as Nigeria plays a central role in regional governance and economic integration.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

The public reaction to the APC’s internal conflict has been mixed. While some citizens are frustrated by the party’s inability to maintain unity, others are calling for greater accountability from political leaders. In Abuja, where the APC’s headquarters is located, protests have been reported, with demonstrators demanding transparency and an end to the infighting.

Political analysts suggest that the crisis could lead to a realignment of power within the party. “This is a moment of reckoning for the APC,” said Adebayo Adedeji, a political commentator with Vanguard News. “The party must decide whether to move forward as a united force or risk losing its influence to other political actors.”

The crisis has also raised questions about the role of the presidency in mediating internal party disputes. While Tinubu’s aide has denied any involvement, some observers believe the president could play a more active role in resolving the conflict. “The president has the authority to bring the party together,” said Dr. Chidi Odinkalu, a former Nigerian senator. “This is not just an internal matter—it affects the country’s stability.”

What to Watch Next

As the APC continues to grapple with its internal divisions, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the party’s future. A meeting between Tinubu, Atiku, and other party leaders is expected to take place in late June, with the aim of resolving the conflict. The outcome of this meeting could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s political and economic trajectory.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are closely monitoring the situation, with some analysts predicting that the APC’s internal strife could create opportunities for political realignment. For now, the focus remains on whether the party can restore unity and regain the trust of its supporters.

The ongoing crisis highlights the challenges of maintaining political stability in Nigeria, a country that plays a vital role in Africa’s development. As the nation moves forward, the ability of its political institutions to function effectively will be a key determinant of its success in achieving the continent’s broader development goals.

Editorial Opinion “Nigeria needs strong leadership to drive development forward.” The situation also raises concerns about the future of the APC, which has been a key force in Nigerian politics. Political analysts suggest that the crisis could lead to a realignment of power within the party. — panapress.org Editorial Team