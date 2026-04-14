Nigeria’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has unveiled a national strategy to integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into key sectors, aiming to position the country as a digital leader in Africa. The initiative, launched in Lagos on 15 May 2024, includes partnerships with global tech firms and local startups to ensure secure and ethical adoption of AI. The plan aligns with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy and Nigeria’s Vision 2020, focusing on improving public services, education, and economic growth.

AI Strategy Focuses on Secure Integration

The strategy outlines a three-year roadmap to build AI capacity across government, healthcare, and education. It includes the establishment of AI training centres in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will oversee implementation, ensuring compliance with data protection laws. “We are not just adopting AI; we are building a framework that protects citizens’ data while unlocking economic potential,” said NITDA Director-General, Dr. Bashir M. Bello.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches AI Strategy to Boost Digital Economy

One key component is the AI for Public Services programme, which will use machine learning to streamline tax collection, healthcare delivery, and land registration. Early trials in Lagos have shown a 25% improvement in processing times for government services. The initiative also aims to reduce the digital divide by offering free AI literacy programmes to 500,000 citizens by 2025.

Challenges and Opportunities in AI Adoption

Despite the promise, experts warn that Nigeria’s AI rollout faces significant hurdles. A 2023 report by the World Bank noted that only 32% of Nigeria’s population has reliable internet access, limiting the reach of digital initiatives. Additionally, cybersecurity threats remain a concern, with over 1.2 million cyberattacks recorded in 2023 alone. “We need to balance innovation with security,” said Dr. Amina Abubakar, a digital policy analyst at the University of Ibadan.

However, the strategy also presents a unique opportunity for Africa’s digital transformation. By focusing on secure AI, Nigeria could set a precedent for other African nations. The government has already signed a partnership with the African Union to share best practices and develop a regional AI governance framework. “This is a chance to lead the continent in responsible tech development,” said Dr. Abubakar.

Education and Workforce Development

One of the strategy’s core pillars is education. The government plans to introduce AI courses in 100 secondary schools and 20 universities by 2025. The Federal Ministry of Education has partnered with tech giants like Google and Microsoft to provide training and resources. “We want to equip the next generation with the skills needed for a digital economy,” said Education Minister, Prof. Adamu Adamu.

The initiative also includes a mentorship programme for young AI developers. Over 500 students from universities across Nigeria will receive funding and access to AI labs. This aligns with the African Development Bank’s goal of creating 30 million jobs through digital innovation by 2030. “If we invest in education, we invest in the future of Africa,” said Prof. Adamu.

Healthcare and Agriculture Applications

AI will also be deployed in healthcare and agriculture. In the health sector, machine learning models will help diagnose diseases faster and improve patient outcomes. The National Health Insurance Scheme has partnered with AI startups to develop diagnostic tools for malaria and tuberculosis. In agriculture, AI-driven platforms will provide farmers with real-time weather data and crop management advice. A pilot project in Kaduna State has already increased yields by 18%.

The government has set a target of deploying AI in 50% of public health facilities by 2026. This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises health and food security. “AI can transform how we deliver services and improve lives,” said Dr. Bello.

Looking Ahead: Implementation and Monitoring

The success of the AI strategy will depend on consistent monitoring and stakeholder engagement. A task force, including representatives from the private sector, academia, and civil society, will oversee the initiative. Regular reports will be published to ensure transparency. The first evaluation is scheduled for 2025, with a focus on job creation, service efficiency, and cybersecurity measures.

As Nigeria moves forward, the global community is watching. The country’s approach to secure AI adoption could influence how other African nations navigate the digital age. With a clear roadmap and strong leadership, Nigeria has the potential to become a model for responsible AI development on the continent.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria launches ai strategy to boost digital economy? Nigeria’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has unveiled a national strategy to integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into key sectors, aiming to position the country as a digital leader in Africa. Why does this matter for economy-business? The plan aligns with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy and Nigeria’s Vision 2020, focusing on improving public services, education, and economic growth. What are the key facts about nigeria launches ai strategy to boost digital economy? It includes the establishment of AI training centres in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Editorial Opinion The government plans to introduce AI courses in 100 secondary schools and 20 universities by 2025. The Federal Ministry of Education has partnered with tech giants like Google and Microsoft to provide training and resources. — panapress.org Editorial Team