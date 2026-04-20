Nigeria's transportation sector is facing a deepening crisis as the number of inoperational vehicles has reached its highest level in 12 years, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The surge in non-functional vehicles, often referred to as "Falta" in local parlance, is straining the country's infrastructure and complicating efforts to meet key African development goals. The issue has sparked concerns among policymakers and industry experts about the broader implications for economic growth and public safety.

Record Levels of Inoperational Vehicles

The FRSC reported that 28% of all registered vehicles in Nigeria are currently inoperational, a figure that has more than doubled since 2018. This represents a 12-year high, with Lagos, the commercial hub, seeing the steepest rise. The problem is particularly acute in the transportation and logistics sectors, where vehicle downtime is disrupting supply chains and increasing operational costs for businesses.

economy-business · Nigeria's Inoperational Vehicles Surge to 12-Year High

Dr. Adebayo Ogunlesi, a transport economist at the University of Ibadan, warns that the situation is not just a technical issue but a systemic one. "When vehicles are out of service, it affects everything from trade to employment. This is a direct challenge to Nigeria's economic growth and its ability to meet the African Union's Agenda 2063 goals, which emphasize sustainable infrastructure and economic integration."

Causes and Consequences

The surge in inoperational vehicles is attributed to a combination of factors, including poor maintenance culture, lack of enforcement of vehicle inspection standards, and the influx of second-hand vehicles from international markets. Many of these vehicles, often imported from Europe and Asia, are not suited to Nigeria's road conditions and lack proper documentation.

According to the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Association (NAIDA), over 60% of inoperational vehicles are unregistered or lack valid permits. This has led to an increase in illegal road usage, contributing to traffic congestion and accidents. In Lagos alone, the number of road accidents involving inoperational vehicles has risen by 35% in the past two years.

Impact on Development Goals

The issue of inoperational vehicles is not just a logistical problem but a barrier to achieving broader development objectives. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has highlighted that inadequate transportation infrastructure is a major obstacle to economic mobility and poverty reduction in Nigeria. With over 40% of the population living below the poverty line, the inability to move goods and people efficiently hampers progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Moreover, the presence of inoperational vehicles contributes to environmental degradation. Many of these vehicles are not properly maintained and emit high levels of pollutants. This raises concerns about air quality and public health, especially in densely populated urban centers like Lagos and Abuja.

Government Response and Future Outlook

The Nigerian government has announced plans to address the issue through a new vehicle inspection regime and stricter import controls. The FRSC has also launched a public awareness campaign to encourage regular vehicle maintenance. However, experts argue that enforcement remains a key challenge.

Dr. Ogunlesi adds, "The government has the right policies, but implementation is the real test. Without stronger oversight and public participation, the problem will persist." The next phase of the initiative will focus on regional coordination, as the issue is not confined to one state but spans the entire country.

As Nigeria moves toward 2025, the challenge of inoperational vehicles will remain a critical test of its commitment to sustainable development. With the African Union's Agenda 2063 emphasizing regional integration and infrastructure development, the country's ability to address this issue will have far-reaching implications for its economic future and the broader continent.

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