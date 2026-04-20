Iberdrola, the Spanish energy giant, has demanded access to audio recordings from the Nigerian power regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as part of an ongoing investigation into the country’s energy sector. The move comes amid growing concerns over the efficiency and transparency of power distribution in Lagos, where electricity shortages have persisted for years. The company, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary, has described the situation as a critical obstacle to its long-term investment plans.

Tagle and the Nigerian Power Sector

The term “Tagle” refers to a legal framework introduced by the Nigerian government to streamline the power sector, aiming to attract private investment and improve service delivery. However, the implementation has faced resistance from both local and international players. Iberdrola, which has invested heavily in Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, argues that the lack of transparency in regulatory decisions has hindered progress. The company’s executive, Mario Ruiz, has been vocal about the need for more openness, stating that “without full access to key documentation, it is impossible to assess the true state of the sector.”

economy-business · Iberdrola Demands Access to Tagle Audio Files in Power Crisis

The power crisis in Lagos has worsened in recent months, with frequent outages disrupting businesses and daily life. According to the World Bank, over 60% of Nigeria’s population still lacks reliable access to electricity. Iberdrola has been working with local partners to expand grid coverage, but the company’s operations have been slowed by bureaucratic hurdles. The demand for audio files from NERC is part of a broader push to ensure that regulatory decisions are made in a transparent and accountable manner.

Impact on Investment and Development

The situation has raised concerns among international investors, who see Nigeria’s energy sector as a key pillar of the country’s economic growth. The African Development Bank has identified energy access as a critical component of its broader development goals, including poverty reduction and job creation. Without reliable power, industries struggle to operate, and businesses hesitate to expand. Iberdrola’s involvement in the sector is seen as a sign of confidence, but the company’s latest demands highlight the ongoing challenges.

Local stakeholders, including the Lagos State Government, have expressed support for Iberdrola’s call for transparency. However, some critics argue that the focus should be on improving existing infrastructure rather than on procedural matters. “We need more power plants, not more paperwork,” said a Lagos-based energy analyst. “The real issue is not the availability of data, but the capacity to deliver electricity to the people.”

Mario Ruiz and the Road Ahead

Mario Ruiz, Iberdrola’s regional director for Africa, has been at the forefront of the company’s push for reform. In a recent interview, he emphasized that the energy sector’s success depends on collaboration between the government and private players. “We are not here to challenge the system,” Ruiz said. “We are here to help build a more efficient and sustainable energy model for Nigeria.”

The company has proposed a series of initiatives aimed at improving power generation and distribution, including the expansion of renewable energy projects. However, these plans are contingent on regulatory clarity. Iberdrola has also called for the establishment of an independent oversight body to ensure that decisions are made in the public interest. The Nigerian government has yet to respond to these proposals, but the pressure is mounting.

Challenges and Opportunities

The energy sector in Nigeria faces a dual challenge: the need to modernize aging infrastructure while attracting the investment required to meet growing demand. Iberdrola’s involvement highlights the potential for private-sector participation in this process. However, the company’s recent demands also underscore the complexities of operating in a regulatory environment that is still evolving.

The government has pledged to implement reforms that will make the power sector more attractive to investors. These include the introduction of performance-based contracts and the establishment of a more transparent licensing process. While these steps are welcomed, many believe that more concrete actions are needed to restore confidence in the sector.

What to Watch Next

With Iberdrola’s demands now public, the next few weeks will be critical for the Nigerian energy sector. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is expected to respond to the company’s request for access to the audio files, and the outcome could set a precedent for future regulatory interactions. Meanwhile, the government is under pressure to accelerate its reform agenda, as delays risk further deterring investment.

Investors and policymakers alike will be watching closely as the situation unfolds. For Nigeria, the path to energy security remains uncertain, but the involvement of companies like Iberdrola suggests that the sector still holds significant potential. The coming months will determine whether the country can turn this potential into reality.