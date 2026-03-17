VFD Group and DLM Asset Management have pledged support for women entrepreneurs at the 2026 BWIT Connect event in Lagos, marking a pivotal step in advancing gender inclusivity within Nigeria’s evolving economy. The initiative, held in March 2026, aligns with broader African development goals by addressing systemic barriers to women’s participation in business and finance. The event, a key platform for innovation and networking, underscores the critical role of private-sector collaboration in fostering sustainable growth across the continent.

The Role of BWIT Connect in Nigeria's Economy

The BWIT Connect 2026 summit, hosted in Lagos, brought together over 1,500 participants, including entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, to discuss strategies for economic empowerment. VFD Group, a leading financial services firm, and DLM Asset Management, a prominent investment manager, announced targeted funding and mentorship programs to support women-led startups. These efforts aim to bridge the gender gap in access to capital, a challenge that has historically hindered Nigeria’s economic diversification. According to the World Bank, women in Nigeria own 35% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), yet they receive less than 10% of formal financing, highlighting the urgency of such initiatives.

economy-business · VFD Group and DLM Asset Management Boost Women Entrepreneurs at BWIT Connect 2026

The event also emphasized digital transformation as a catalyst for economic growth. VFD Group’s CEO, Adebayo Adeyemi, stated, “Empowering women entrepreneurs is not just a moral imperative but an economic one. Their contributions can drive innovation and resilience in Nigeria’s post-pandemic recovery.” This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritizes gender equality and youth employment as cornerstones of continental development. By focusing on Lagos, a hub for commerce and technology, the summit reflects the city’s central role in shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Participants at BWIT Connect 2026 highlighted the multifaceted challenges women face, including cultural biases, limited access to education, and bureaucratic hurdles. DLM Asset Management’s program, which includes microloans and skills training, targets these issues by providing tailored resources to female founders. The initiative is part of a growing trend across Africa, where organizations like the African Development Bank have launched similar schemes to unlock women’s economic potential. In 2025, the bank reported that increasing women’s participation in the workforce could add $12 trillion to Africa’s GDP by 2030.

One beneficiary, Nneka Okoro, a Lagos-based tech entrepreneur, shared her experience: “Access to funding and mentorship has transformed my business from a side hustle to a scalable venture. Events like BWIT Connect create the networks needed to thrive.” Such stories underscore the importance of localized solutions in addressing continent-wide challenges. By focusing on Lagos, where 23% of Nigeria’s population resides, the initiative leverages the city’s dense talent pool and infrastructure to amplify its impact.

Challenges in Women's Economic Participation

Despite progress, systemic obstacles persist. A 2025 report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics revealed that only 28% of women aged 15–64 are employed, compared to 65% of men. Cultural norms often prioritize domestic roles over professional ambitions, while legal frameworks in some states lack protections against gender-based discrimination. The BWIT Connect 2026 summit addressed these issues through workshops on legal rights and financial literacy, aiming to equip women with tools to navigate these challenges.

Experts argue that sustained investment is needed to shift norms. “Policy reforms and corporate accountability must complement grassroots efforts,” said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, an economist at the University of Lagos. “Without addressing structural inequities, the gains from initiatives like BWIT Connect risk remaining superficial.” This sentiment reflects a broader African development challenge: balancing short-term interventions with long-term systemic change.

Future Prospects and Regional Impact

The success of BWIT Connect 2026 could set a precedent for similar initiatives across Africa. By demonstrating the economic returns of investing in women, the event may inspire governments and private entities to scale such programs. For Nigeria, this aligns with its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which prioritizes SME development and job creation. Lagos, as a microcosm of the nation’s potential, could serve as a model for other cities seeking to harness women’s contributions to growth.

Looking ahead, stakeholders are urging continued dialogue between public and private sectors. “The next step is to institutionalize these efforts,” said Adeyemi. “We need frameworks that ensure women entrepreneurs are not just supported but prioritized.” As Africa’s population grows, with 60% under 25, the empowerment of women will be critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 8 (Decent Work). The 2026 summit, therefore, is not just a local milestone but a continental milestone in the quest for inclusive development.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about vfd group and dlm asset management boost women entrepreneurs at bwit connect 2026? VFD Group and DLM Asset Management have pledged support for women entrepreneurs at the 2026 BWIT Connect event in Lagos, marking a pivotal step in advancing gender inclusivity within Nigeria’s evolving economy. Why does this matter for economy-business? The event, a key platform for innovation and networking, underscores the critical role of private-sector collaboration in fostering sustainable growth across the continent. What are the key facts about vfd group and dlm asset management boost women entrepreneurs at bwit connect 2026? VFD Group, a leading financial services firm, and DLM Asset Management, a prominent investment manager, announced targeted funding and mentorship programs to support women-led startups.