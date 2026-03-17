Nigerian tech startup Lookman unveiled its first "regate" in Wandsworth, London, on 15 October 2023, sparking discussions about its potential to bridge Africa’s digital divide. The initiative, a collaboration with UK-based innovation hubs, aims to foster tech talent and infrastructure development in Nigeria. The event, attended by Nigerian officials and Wandsworth council members, highlights growing cross-continental partnerships in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

What is Lookman’s Regate and Why It Matters

Lookman, founded in 2020, is a Nigerian fintech company focused on financial inclusion. The "regate" refers to a new program launching coding academies and AI research labs in Nigeria, supported by Wandsworth’s tech infrastructure. The project aligns with Africa’s Digital Transformation Strategy, which prioritizes skill development and digital infrastructure. A Lookman spokesperson stated, “This is a step toward making Nigeria a global tech hub.”

The initiative addresses a critical gap: Africa’s tech sector lacks 2.5 million skilled workers by 2030, according to the African Development Bank. By partnering with Wandsworth, Lookman gains access to UK expertise, potentially accelerating Nigeria’s progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 9 (industry innovation). However, critics question if such partnerships risk over-reliance on foreign models rather than local solutions.

Wandsworth’s Impact on Nigeria’s Tech Landscape

Wandsworth’s involvement includes funding for 100 Nigerian tech startups and a dual-campus setup for Lookman’s training programs. The borough, known for its tech clusters, has pledged £5 million over three years. Local officials emphasized “mutual growth,” citing Wandsworth’s need for diverse talent. Yet, Nigerian economists warn of uneven benefits. “We must ensure this doesn’t become a brain drain,” said Dr. Amina Yusuf, a Lagos-based policy analyst.

The project also raises questions about governance. Nigeria’s tech sector faces regulatory hurdles, including inconsistent internet access and bureaucratic delays. Lookman’s success will depend on navigating these challenges while balancing foreign collaboration with local autonomy. A recent World Bank report noted that 60% of African tech firms struggle with regulatory compliance, underscoring the need for policy reforms.

Opportunities and Challenges for African Development

Lookman’s regate could drive economic growth by creating jobs and attracting foreign investment. Nigeria’s tech sector, valued at $1.2 billion in 2022, is projected to grow by 15% annually. The partnership may also improve education outcomes, with Lookman’s labs offering free training to 5,000 Nigerians yearly. However, sustainability remains a concern. “Partnerships must prioritize long-term capacity building, not short-term gains,” said Ken Okoro, a Nigerian tech entrepreneur.

On the global stage, the initiative reflects Africa’s push for self-reliance amid shifting geopolitics. As China and the US vie for influence, UK-Nigeria collaborations like Lookman’s offer an alternative pathway. Yet, critics argue Africa needs more homegrown solutions. “We can’t outsource our future,” said activist Nia Ogunnaike. “This must be a stepping stone, not a crutch.”

What’s Next for Lookman and Nigeria’s Tech Sector

Lookman plans to expand the regate model to Kenya and Ghana by 2024, with Wandsworth’s support. The Nigerian government has pledged to streamline tech regulations, though implementation remains slow. Investors are watching closely: a $30 million funding round for Lookman is set for early 2024. Meanwhile, grassroots groups urge transparency, demanding public reports on the project’s social impact.

For Africa’s development goals, Lookman’s regate symbolizes both hope and caution. While cross-continental partnerships can accelerate progress, they must align with local needs. As Nigeria’s tech sector grows, the balance between innovation and sovereignty will define its future. The world is watching—and so are African leaders.