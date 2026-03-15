Nigeria's leading cleric has called for national unity, urging citizens not to let religious differences divide the country, as reported by the Daily Trust. The Islamic leader emphasized the need for Nigerians to embrace a collective identity to foster national cohesion. This comes amid growing concerns over the country's religiously polarized social fabric, which has long threatened national unity.

According to the cleric, Nigeria's religious diversity—comprising predominantly Muslim and Christian populations—has been a source of division for decades. Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that over 50% of the population identifies as Muslim, while approximately 45% are Christian, with the remaining 5% adhering to other faiths. This religious split has historically influenced political and social dynamics, often leading to ethnic and religiously charged conflicts.

The cleric's call for unity aligns with the African Development Bank's (ADB) recent report highlighting the critical need for national solidarity to drive inclusive economic growth across the continent. Nigeria, as Africa's most populous nation, faces unique challenges in bridging religious divides to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

economy-business · Nigeria's Cleric Slams Religious Divide, Calls for Unity

“Religious differences have long been a wedge between Nigerians, but unity is the cornerstone of our development,” the cleric stated. “We must rise above these divisions to build a stronger, more cohesive nation.”

Despite the cleric's impassioned plea, religiously driven conflicts persist in key states such as Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau, where interfaith violence has claimed numerous lives in recent years. The Federal Government has initiated the “Unity in Diversity” program, aiming to mitigate these tensions through community dialogues and educational reforms.

Experts warn that Nigeria’s religiously polarized populace poses a significant barrier to the nation’s development goals. The ADB’s 2023 report underscores the urgency of addressing these divisions to unlock economic potential, emphasizing that national unity is the linchpin of Africa’s transformation agenda.

The cleric’s recent address comes amid a national campaign to promote religious tolerance, with the government launching a series of interfaith forums across major cities. These initiatives aim to bridge the religious divide by fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.

As Nigeria grapples with the challenges of religious division, the cleric’s call for unity offers a beacon of hope for a nation striving to achieve the African Development Bank’s vision for inclusive growth. With over 230 million people, Nigeria’s ability to harness its religiously diverse populace will be pivotal in shaping the continent’s future.

The Daily Trust reported that the cleric’s message has resonated strongly with Nigerians across the religious spectrum, emphasizing the need for collective action to address the nation’s challenges.

“The time for division is over,” the cleric declared. “Nigeria’s development depends on our unity.”

The Islamic leader’s call for national cohesion underscores the urgency of bridging religious divides to achieve the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the critical role of national unity in driving Nigeria’s development agenda. The nation’s ability to overcome religious divisions will be instrumental in shaping Africa’s future.

As Nigeria embarks on this journey of unity, the cleric’s call serves as a clarion call for a nation at a crossroads, with the African Development Bank’s vision for inclusive growth at the forefront.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity aligns with the African Development Bank’s vision for inclusive economic growth, as outlined in the 2023 report.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report underscores the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Trust’s report highlights the cleric’s emphasis on the nation’s development goals, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive growth.

The cleric’s call for unity is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s development agenda, as outlined in the African Development Bank’s strategy for inclusive economic growth.