Sudan's protracted conflict continues to cast a shadow over its development prospects, posing significant challenges for the continent's growth and stability.

Conflict Endures Despite Peace Efforts

Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war since 2013, which has seen multiple rounds of negotiations, ceasefires, and peace agreements. However, the warring parties have yet to reach a lasting resolution. Both sides, the government forces led by President Omar al-Bashir and the rebel groups, hold valid reasons for continuing their fight. This ongoing struggle not only hampers Sudan’s own development but also affects its neighbours, including Nigeria, and the broader African region.

economy-business · Sudan's Conflict Drags On, Hindering African Development Goals

African Development Goals at Risk

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. For Sudan, achieving these goals is made more difficult by the constant state of conflict. Infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, and power stations, often get disrupted or destroyed during fighting. This makes it hard for Sudan to build the necessary foundations for long-term economic growth and social progress.

Infrastructure Challenges Persist

Sudan’s infrastructure needs significant investment to meet the demands of its population and support industrial growth. However, the instability caused by the conflict has hindered efforts to construct new facilities or maintain existing ones. The country’s railway network, for example, has suffered from neglect and damage, making it difficult to transport goods efficiently. This situation is compounded by the fact that Sudan shares borders with several other African nations, meaning that any improvements or setbacks in infrastructure can have a knock-on effect across the region.

Economic Growth Stagnates

The economy of Sudan is heavily reliant on agriculture, oil production, and services. The ongoing conflict has led to fluctuations in oil prices and reduced export revenues. Additionally, the political uncertainty has discouraged foreign investors, who are hesitant to commit capital to a country where the business environment is unpredictable. As a result, Sudan’s GDP growth has been sluggish compared to other African countries, and the gap between rich and poor has widened.

Health and Education Suffer

The effects of the conflict extend beyond just economic issues. Sudan’s healthcare system faces numerous challenges, including shortages of medical supplies and personnel. Many hospitals and clinics have been damaged or destroyed, leaving patients without access to essential care. Similarly, the education sector has been disrupted, with many schools closing due to fighting or being used as shelters for displaced people. These factors contribute to lower life expectancy and higher child mortality rates, which are critical indicators of a nation’s overall well-being.

Opportunities for Unity and Progress

Despite the challenges posed by the conflict, there are still opportunities for Sudan to move forward. The country possesses vast natural resources, including fertile land suitable for agriculture and abundant mineral deposits. If peace can be achieved, these resources could be harnessed to drive economic growth and improve living standards. Moreover, Sudan’s strategic location at the crossroads of North Africa, East Africa, and the Middle East means that it has the potential to become a key player in regional trade and commerce.

Furthermore, the shared experiences of conflict and adversity create an opportunity for Sudan to forge closer ties with its neighbours, particularly Nigeria, which faces similar challenges. By working together, these countries can pool their resources and expertise to tackle common problems and create a more stable and prosperous future for all Africans.