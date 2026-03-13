Passos Coelho, former Prime Minister of Portugal, has returned to the political stage, raising questions about his potential influence on African development goals and the continent's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives. This move could have significant implications for the region, particularly as Portugal maintains strong historical and cultural ties with many African nations.

Passos Coelho’s Political Comeback

Passos Coelho, who served as Portugal’s Prime Minister from 2011 to 2015, recently announced his return to politics. He is now running for a seat in the European Parliament, representing the centre-right party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD). His decision to re-enter the political arena comes at a time when Africa is facing numerous developmental challenges, including infrastructure deficits, educational needs, and healthcare improvements.

economy-business · Passos Coelho Returns to Politics - What Does It Mean for Africa's Development Goals?

While Coelho's primary focus is likely on Portuguese and European affairs, his background and experience make him a figure of interest for the wider African context. As Portugal has a long-standing relationship with several African countries, including Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, Coelho's political influence could potentially impact these nations' development trajectories.

Africa's Development Goals and Challenges

Africa has set ambitious targets under the African Union's Agenda 2063, which aims to transform the continent into a global powerhouse by the year 2063. Key areas of focus include economic growth, infrastructure development, and improved quality of life for citizens. However, achieving these goals requires sustained political stability, effective governance, and substantial investment.

The return of figures like Passos Coelho to prominent roles in European politics can create opportunities for enhanced cooperation between Europe and Africa. Such collaborations can lead to increased financial support, technological transfers, and knowledge exchange, all of which are crucial for advancing African development goals.

Economic Growth and Governance

Economic growth remains one of the most pressing issues for many African countries. Strengthening governance and creating a favourable business environment are essential steps towards achieving this. Portugal, as a member of the European Union, can play a role in fostering these conditions through trade agreements, investment, and policy advice.

In addition to economic considerations, good governance is vital for ensuring that resources are used effectively and that citizens benefit from development initiatives. Coelho’s expertise in governance and his previous experience in leading a country through economic challenges could offer valuable insights and support for African nations striving to improve their administrative systems.

Infrastructure and Health Care

Improving infrastructure is another critical area for African development. Reliable transportation networks, access to clean water, and modern energy sources are foundational for economic growth and social well-being. Portugal, with its rich colonial history, has historical ties and existing partnerships with several African nations that could facilitate infrastructure projects.

Healthcare is also an important aspect of development, and Coelho’s involvement in European politics could help promote policies that support better health outcomes in Africa. Through initiatives such as medical aid programs, training for healthcare professionals, and collaboration on research, Portugal and other European countries can contribute significantly to improving public health on the continent.

Education and Human Capital Development

Investment in education is crucial for building a skilled workforce and driving innovation. Coelho’s return to politics provides an opportunity to advocate for policies that enhance educational opportunities in Africa. By supporting initiatives that improve access to quality education, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, Portugal and other European nations can help ensure that African countries are well-positioned for future success.

Moreover, the strengthening of educational institutions and the development of human capital are essential for achieving sustainable economic growth and addressing societal challenges. Coelho’s presence in the European political scene could bolster efforts to foster these critical areas of development.