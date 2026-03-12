Deloitte India has called for increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by governments and companies, highlighting a significant gap in current usage. According to the firm’s analysis, most businesses in India are yet to fully embrace AI technologies, despite its potential to drive growth and efficiency. This call comes at a crucial time for Africa, where similar strides in technology could unlock new opportunities for development.

Deloitte India Identifies AI Gaps

Venkatram, a partner at Deloitte India, pointed out that while there is growing awareness about AI's benefits, many organisations have not yet integrated it into their operations. “The potential for AI to transform industries and improve productivity is immense,” said Venkatram, emphasising the need for more widespread adoption.

In a recent report, Deloitte India highlighted that only a fraction of the country's companies have implemented AI solutions, with many still in the early stages of exploration. This lag in AI adoption could mean missed opportunities for innovation and competitive advantage in the global market.

Africa’s Technology Landscape

The situation in India mirrors some aspects of Africa’s technological journey. Many African nations are still in the process of building robust digital infrastructures and fostering an environment conducive to technological innovation. Nigeria, for example, has been making strides in tech but still faces challenges in fully integrating advanced technologies like AI across various sectors.

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem has seen rapid growth in recent years, with the emergence of numerous startups and the establishment of tech hubs in major cities. However, there remains a need for increased investment in digital infrastructure, such as internet connectivity and data centres, to support the widespread adoption of AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

Potential Benefits for Africa

The adoption of AI in Africa could significantly impact several key areas, including healthcare, education, and economic growth. In healthcare, AI can help improve diagnostic accuracy and enable better patient care through personalized treatments. Educationally, AI can enhance learning outcomes through adaptive teaching methods and accessible educational resources.

Economically, AI can boost productivity and create new job opportunities, contributing to sustained growth and development. By leveraging AI, African countries can also enhance their competitiveness in the global marketplace, attracting foreign investments and fostering international trade.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While there is great potential for AI to drive progress in Africa, several challenges remain. These include limited access to skilled labour, inadequate funding, and a fragmented market. Additionally, there is a need for stronger partnerships between governments, private sector entities, and educational institutions to foster an ecosystem that supports innovation and technological advancement.

Deloitte India’s call for AI adoption serves as a reminder for African nations to prioritise technology investments and policy frameworks that encourage the uptake of innovative solutions. By doing so, they can position themselves to benefit from the transformative power of AI, aligning with broader goals of sustainable development and economic prosperity.

Next Steps for Africa

The insights provided by Deloitte India underscore the importance of strategic planning and collaborative efforts in advancing technological capabilities. For Nigeria and other African countries, this means focusing on building strong digital foundations, investing in talent development, and creating supportive policies that facilitate the integration of AI into everyday life and business operations.

As the continent continues to evolve, the adoption of AI represents a significant opportunity to address long-standing challenges and unlock new avenues for growth and development. With concerted effort and visionary leadership, Africa can leverage AI to achieve its ambitious development goals and become a leader in the global tech landscape.