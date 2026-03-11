Nigerian artist and producer Buddynice has issued a stark warning to fellow musicians about the potential risks of using AI music tools, urging them to protect their creative work. In an interview with African Beats, Buddynice highlighted concerns over intellectual property theft and the dilution of originality in the music industry.

Buddynice, known for his innovative approach to music production, recently took to social media to express his reservations about the growing trend of using artificial intelligence in music creation. He specifically called out the tool "Protect," which claims to safeguard artists' rights while also enabling the use of AI-generated content. However, Buddynice argues that the tool might not be as robust as its creators claim, potentially leaving artists vulnerable to copyright infringements and loss of originality.The advent of AI in music production has been both celebrated and critiqued within the Nigerian music scene. On one hand, it offers unprecedented access to advanced sound manipulation and composition tools, allowing artists to experiment with new sounds and styles. On the other hand, it raises significant questions about the authenticity and ownership of musical works. According to a recent report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Nigeria's music market grew by 28% in 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing markets globally. This rapid growth has intensified the need for robust legal frameworks and protective measures for artists.Intellectual property rights are a cornerstone of the music industry, ensuring that artists can benefit financially from their creations. The use of AI tools like "Protect" poses a challenge to these rights, as it blurs the line between human creativity and machine-generated content. Buddynice's warning comes at a time when many artists are exploring AI to enhance their work, but without fully understanding the implications for their intellectual property. The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has acknowledged the need to adapt existing laws to address the challenges posed by AI technologies, emphasizing the importance of protecting artists' rights in the digital age.This issue resonates deeply with broader African development goals, particularly in the areas of cultural preservation and innovation. Africa's rich cultural heritage is a valuable asset that contributes significantly to the continent's economic and social development. By advocating for the protection of artistic works, Buddynice underscores the importance of preserving this heritage while embracing technological advancements. The African Union's Agenda 2063, which aims to promote sustainable development across the continent, includes the goal of enhancing cultural industries and fostering innovation. Buddynice's stance aligns with these objectives, highlighting the need for a balanced approach to technology adoption that respects and protects cultural values.As the debate around AI in music production continues, it is clear that artists, policymakers, and tech companies will need to collaborate closely to navigate these challenges. Buddynice's call to action serves as a reminder of the ethical considerations that come with technological progress. For Nigerian artists, this means being vigilant about the tools they use and the terms under which they operate. Meanwhile, the government and regulatory bodies have a role to play in ensuring that the legal framework supports artists' rights and encourages innovation. As the music industry evolves, the dialogue initiated by Buddynice will be crucial in shaping a future where technology complements rather than undermines the creativity of artists.