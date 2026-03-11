Beware, a Nigerian non-governmental organisation, has issued a public warning about impersonators targeting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi. The announcement comes as part of an ongoing effort to protect the integrity of Nigeria's legal system and ensure public safety.

Public Alert Issued by Beware

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has confirmed that Beware's alert is based on credible intelligence regarding individuals posing as officials associated with the NDPP. These impersonators have reportedly been engaging in fraudulent activities, including soliciting bribes and spreading misinformation. The NDPP's office has not released a statement directly addressing the situation but has acknowledged the importance of public awareness in combating such threats.

The timing of this alert is particularly significant given the recent increase in cybercrime and identity theft cases across Nigeria. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, cybercrimes cost the Nigerian economy approximately $3 billion annually, highlighting the broader context of security challenges facing the country.

Understanding the NDPP Role

The NDPP, Andy Mothibi, plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s judicial system as the head of the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. His responsibilities include overseeing the prosecution of federal crimes and ensuring that justice is served impartially. Any disruption to his operations can have far-reaching consequences for the legal framework and public trust in law enforcement.

Mothibi, who took office in 2021, has faced numerous challenges, including the need to reform the prosecution process and address issues of corruption within the legal system. The impersonation threat adds another layer of complexity to his mandate, underscoring the need for robust security measures.

The Broader Security Context

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, continues to grapple with various security challenges, from insurgency in the north to banditry in the northwest. These issues often overshadow the importance of protecting against less visible but equally dangerous forms of criminal activity, such as impersonation scams.

The Nigerian government has implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing national security, including the establishment of the Cybercrime Act in 2015 and the creation of specialised units within the police force dedicated to tackling cybercrimes. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains a subject of debate among security experts and the public alike.

Implications for Public Trust

The emergence of impersonators targeting high-profile figures like the NDPP raises concerns about public trust in governmental institutions. Such incidents can erode confidence in the legal system and undermine efforts to promote good governance and transparency.

Beware’s intervention highlights the critical role that civil society organisations play in complementing official efforts to safeguard public interest. By raising awareness and collaborating with law enforcement agencies, groups like Beware contribute to a more resilient and informed citizenry.

Next Steps and Observations

As Nigeria navigates its development trajectory, maintaining a secure and trustworthy legal environment is essential. The NDPP’s office must continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to combat impersonation and related fraudulent activities.

Going forward, it will be crucial to monitor the impact of this alert on public awareness and to evaluate the effectiveness of existing security protocols. Additionally, there is a need for increased public education campaigns to empower citizens to recognise and report such incidents promptly.

The incident serves as a reminder of the multifaceted nature of security challenges in Nigeria and the continent at large. Addressing these issues requires a coordinated effort involving government agencies, civil society, and the public to foster a safer and more transparent society.