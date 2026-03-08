The ongoing dispute between Nigeria's exhibitors association and producers of the multi-starrer film 'Patriot' has sparked significant debate over revenue sharing in the nation's film industry. The association has publicly opposed the movie's release, citing concerns about equitable revenue distribution and the impact on local cinemas.

Concerns Over Revenue Sharing: A Growing Frustration

The exhibitors association, representing numerous cinema operators across Nigeria, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the revenue-sharing model proposed by the producers of 'Patriot.' According to their statement, the existing framework disproportionately favours producers, leaving exhibitors with a meagre share of the profits. This has raised questions about the sustainability of local cinemas, particularly in a country where the film sector is seen as a vital contributor to economic growth and cultural identity.

Why 'Patriot' Matters for Nigeria's Film Industry

'Patriot' is being touted as a landmark film, featuring a star-studded cast and a storyline that resonates with national pride. However, the controversy surrounding its release hints at deeper issues within the Nigerian film industry—issues that affect not only revenue but also the broader conversation about governance and economic opportunities in the sector. The film's producers argue that the movie has the potential to attract international attention, which could be beneficial for Nigeria's global image and cultural exports.

Local Cinemas at Risk: A Challenge for Development

The exhibitors association warns that the current model threatens the survival of local cinemas, which are crucial for community engagement and cultural dissemination. If cinemas cannot sustain operations due to poor revenue sharing, the impact could be detrimental, leading to a loss of jobs and a decline in cultural offerings. This situation underscores the need for a more equitable framework that supports both producers and exhibitors, aligning with African development goals aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth.

The Bigger Picture: Governance and Economic Growth

This row over revenue sharing is emblematic of larger governance issues facing Nigeria. The film industry is a significant component of the country's economy, and how it is managed can influence broader economic indicators. Ensuring that all stakeholders benefit from film production could enhance economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to the country’s GDP. Moreover, a well-functioning film sector can enhance health and education by providing jobs and resources that can be redirected towards community development.

What’s Next for 'Patriot' and the Industry?

The exhibitors association has called for a dialogue with the producers to discuss potential changes to the revenue-sharing model before the film's scheduled release. The outcome of these discussions will likely dictate not only the fate of 'Patriot' but also set a precedent for future productions in Nigeria. Stakeholders will be watching closely as this situation unfolds, as it could either lead to a more collaborative environment in the film industry or exacerbate existing tensions.