In a thought-provoking address, Sarah Stein Lubrano, co-founder of Century Minds, emphasised that democracy is more about action than mere contemplation. Speaking at a recent Change event, she explored the crucial role of civic engagement in driving political progress across Nigeria and beyond.

Engaging Citizens: The Heart of Democracy

During her speech, Lubrano asserted, "A democracia é algo que fazemos mais do que em que pensamos," highlighting that the essence of democracy lies in active participation rather than passive observation. This assertion resonates deeply with Nigeria, where political participation has often been marred by apathy and disillusionment. Lubrano called for a vigorous civic awakening that encourages ordinary citizens to engage meaningfully in the democratic process.

Century Minds: Pioneers of Political Discourse

Century Minds has been at the forefront of promoting political awareness and engagement among Nigerians. Through various initiatives, they aim to empower citizens with the tools needed for effective participation in governance. Lubrano's remarks reflect a growing recognition that for Nigeria to achieve its developmental goals, active citizenship is essential.

Challenges to Civic Engagement in Nigeria

Despite efforts by organisations like Century Minds, Nigeria faces numerous challenges that hinder active democratic participation. Issues such as corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of education have contributed to a political culture characterised by distrust and disengagement. Lubrano’s call to arms serves as a reminder that overcoming these obstacles is vital for the country's future.

Opportunities for Growth and Development

Engaging citizens in the democratic process not only empowers individuals but also fosters collective responsibility towards national development. By cultivating a politically informed populace, Nigeria can unlock its potential for economic growth, improved governance, and enhanced health and education systems. As Lubrano pointed out, democracy thrives when its citizens are informed and involved.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Political Landscape?

As the next elections approach, the spotlight will be on how organisations like Century Minds and Change mobilise citizens. Their efforts could redefine Nigeria’s political landscape, paving the way for a more participatory democracy. The implications of Lubrano's call for action are profound, as the future of Nigerian democracy hinges on the commitment of its citizens to engage actively.