Obi He, a prominent Nigerian economist, has accused the government of neglecting education, a critical pillar of human development, as the country grapples with slow economic progress. Speaking at a recent forum in Lagos, He highlighted how underinvestment in schools and universities has stifled innovation and productivity, undermining Nigeria’s aspirations to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the country's youth population set to double by 2050, the need for a robust education system is more urgent than ever.

Education Neglect Hits Development Goals

Obi He’s critique comes as Nigeria struggles to meet key development targets, particularly in health and economic growth. The country’s Human Development Index (HDI) ranks 158th out of 191 nations, with education being a major contributor to this low standing. According to the World Bank, only 45% of Nigerian children complete secondary education, a figure that lags behind regional peers like Ghana and Kenya. He argued that without a strong educational foundation, Nigeria cannot compete in the global economy.

economy-business · Obi He Slams Education Neglect as Nigeria's Development Stalls

The issue is not just about access but also quality. Many schools lack basic infrastructure, trained teachers, and learning materials. In Lagos, a recent survey by the Nigerian Education Research and Development Council found that over 60% of secondary schools have no electricity, and 40% have no running water. These conditions hinder student performance and limit opportunities for millions of young Nigerians.

Vanguard News Highlights the Crisis

Vanguard News, a leading Nigerian media outlet, has consistently covered the education crisis, amplifying calls for action. In a recent editorial, the paper highlighted how mismanagement and corruption in the education sector have led to a decline in public trust. The article cited a 2023 report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which revealed that only 18% of public school budgets are used for teacher salaries, with the rest siphoned off through graft.

He emphasized that the media plays a vital role in holding the government accountable. “Without transparency, there can be no progress,” he said. “Vanguard News has been a key voice in this conversation, pushing for reform and exposing the systemic issues that plague our education system.”

Regional and Continental Implications

The neglect of education in Nigeria has broader implications for Africa’s development. As the continent’s most populous nation, Nigeria’s success or failure in education will influence regional stability and economic growth. The African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to transform the continent into a knowledge-based economy, hinges on improving education across all member states.

Experts warn that without immediate intervention, Nigeria’s education crisis could fuel unemployment, crime, and political instability. A 2022 study by the African Development Bank found that a 10% increase in education spending could boost GDP growth by 1.5% annually. Yet, Nigeria’s education budget has remained stagnant for years, with less than 5% of GDP allocated to the sector.

Investing in Education: A Path to Growth

Experts agree that investing in education is not just a moral imperative but an economic one. Countries like Rwanda and Ethiopia have seen significant gains by prioritizing education and vocational training. In Rwanda, for example, the government increased education spending by 20% between 2015 and 2022, leading to a 12% rise in youth employment.

Obi He urged the Nigerian government to follow a similar model, stressing that education should be a top priority. “If we want to move beyond oil dependence, we must build a skilled workforce,” he said. “This starts with fixing our schools and universities.”

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Education Sector?

With the 2023 elections approaching, pressure is mounting on political leaders to address the education crisis. Civil society groups, including the Nigeria Education Forum, are calling for a national education summit to draft a comprehensive reform plan. The government has pledged to increase education funding, but critics say the commitments lack concrete timelines and accountability measures.

Obi He and Vanguard News are among the voices demanding more transparency and urgency. As the country moves forward, the question remains: will Nigeria invest in its future, or continue to let its children down? The answer could determine whether the nation meets its development goals or falls further behind.