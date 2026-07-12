A coalition of African governments, civil society groups and technology organisations launched an initiative in Geneva on Tuesday aimed at embedding chi…

A coalition of African governments, civil society groups and technology organisations launched an initiative in Geneva on Tuesday aimed at embedding children's rights into the heart of artificial intelligence policy across the continent. The alliance, formed under the banner Rights at the Centre, seeks to fill what organisers called a critical gap: the absence of child-specific safeguards in AI systems already being deployed in African schools, hospitals and public services.

What the Coalition Aims to Do

The Rights at the Centre coalition published a founding charter outlining minimum standards for AI systems that interact with children. Those standards cover data collection, algorithmic transparency and the right to explanation when automated decisions affect young users. The charter calls on African governments to mandate independent audits of AI tools used in educational platforms, health services and social welfare programmes before those tools receive public funding.

Technology & Innovation · Africa Unveils Coalition Demanding Children's Rights Take Priority in AI Era

Organisers said the coalition grew out of consultations held over eighteen months across twelve countries. Those consultations identified a pattern: AI systems were being introduced without adequate assessment of their impact on minors. "Children in Africa are not a footnote in the AI story," said Amara Diallo, a policy director at the African Child Policy Forum and one of the charter's architects. "They are becoming the primary users of these systems, and the law has not kept pace."

Why the Coalition Formed Now

The launch comes as African nations accelerate their adoption of AI tools. Several countries have begun rolling out automated systems for grading student assignments, flagging children at risk of dropping out and triaging patients in understaffed clinics. Supporters say these tools can extend services to millions of children who lack access to trained teachers or doctors. Critics counter that the same systems can embed bias, expose sensitive data and make consequential decisions without human oversight.

Reports published by the United Nations children's fund UNICEF in the past two years flagged specific instances where AI-driven platforms in Africa collected personal details from minors without parental consent. Those findings helped convince eleven governments to join the coalition at its founding stage. The governments of Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal signed the charter on Tuesday. Nigeria's Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has indicated interest but has not yet formally committed.

Inside the Geneva Meeting

The founding ceremony took place at the Palais des Nations, the UN complex in Geneva that hosts numerous international bodies. Delegates from twenty-two African countries attended in person or online. The meeting lasted four hours and included presentations from child rights advocates, AI researchers and data protection authorities from countries including Ghana and South Africa.

The Debate Over Regulation

Not all participants agreed on how quickly binding rules should follow the charter. Representatives from the private sector warned that overly strict requirements could stifle innovation and push AI development to less regulated markets. A technology industry association argued for a voluntary code of conduct first, with mandatory rules following after a three-year trial period. Child welfare groups rejected that timeline, saying children's safety could not wait while systems scaled unchecked.

The AI Landscape in Africa

Africa currently accounts for a small share of global AI investment, but the continent is projected to become one of the fastest-growing markets for AI applications in the coming decade. Mobile technology has already transformed banking, agriculture and healthcare across sub-Saharan Africa, and experts expect AI to follow a similar trajectory. The World Bank estimates that AI could contribute $1.2 trillion to the African economy by 2030, a figure that underscores both the opportunity and the urgency of setting guardrails.

Education is among the sectors most actively experimenting with AI. Schools in parts of East Africa have adopted platforms that use machine learning to personalise lessons. In Nigeria, the government launched a pilot programme last year that introduced AI-assisted tutoring in public secondary schools in Abuja and Lagos. The programme served roughly 50,000 students during its first phase. Early results showed improved test scores in mathematics, but researchers raised concerns about data handling practices.

What the Charter Requires

The founding document sets out eight core principles. They include a ban on using children's data to train commercial AI models without explicit authorisation, a requirement that automated decisions affecting minors be explainable in plain language, and a commitment to regular public reporting on how AI systems perform across different age groups. The charter also establishes a joint oversight committee with representatives from governments, civil society and academic institutions. That committee will meet twice a year and publish an annual review of progress.

Member states that sign the charter commit to incorporating its principles into national legislation within two years. They also agree to share data on AI incidents involving children through a common reporting platform managed by the coalition's secretariat, which will be based in Nairobi.

Reactions From Stakeholders

Child rights organisations welcomed the launch. Save the Children said the coalition represented "a long-overdue recognition that children deserve the same protections online as they do in physical spaces." The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights issued a statement calling the charter "a welcome step toward coherent standards across the continent." Several tech companies that attended the meeting issued cautious statements of support without committing to specific compliance timelines.

The coalition faces practical obstacles. Enforcement will depend on national regulators who often lack the technical expertise to audit complex AI systems. Funding for the oversight committee remains uncertain. And governments in the coalition retain the right to adopt rules that are stricter than the charter requires but not weaker—a provision that could lead to a patchwork of standards across the continent.

What Happens Next

The coalition plans to publish technical guidelines for AI developers by the end of the current quarter. Those guidelines will specify how companies should conduct child rights impact assessments before releasing products in African markets. The oversight committee will hold its first meeting in Nairobi in September. Coalition leaders said they will push for a resolution at the African Union's annual summit in early next year, a move that could bring the charter to the attention of heads of state who have not yet engaged with the initiative.

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