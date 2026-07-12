A political advocacy group identified as AAM has issued a stern warning, urging the leadership of Accord Party to refrain from denying a prominent figur…

A political advocacy group identified as AAM has issued a stern warning, urging the leadership of Accord Party to refrain from denying a prominent figure known as Olawepo-Hashim the party's candidacy ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The Warning and Its Context

The warning comes amid heightened speculation about internal party deliberations within Accord Party. AAM, which positions itself as a movement advocating for political fairness, called on party executives to honour whatever commitments had been made to Olawepo-Hashim. The statement suggested that denying the candidate would amount to disenfranchising supporters who had rallied behind the figure's vision for Nigeria.

Politics & Governance · AAM Warns Against Denying Olawepo-Hashim Accord Party Ticket — Eyes on 2027

Accord Party has historically operated as one of Nigeria's smaller national political parties, often struggling to match the electoral reach of dominant parties like the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party. Nonetheless, the party has fielded candidates in past presidential elections, seeking to present alternative platforms to voters.

Nigeria's Political Ticket Allocation Process

In Nigeria's political landscape, political parties determine their candidates through a combination of internal screening, delegate votes, and sometimes direct nomination by party leaders. Aspirants typically undergo a vetting process that examines their party loyalty, constitutional eligibility, and organisational capacity to run a viable campaign.

When a party withholds a ticket from an aspirant, the decision can trigger legal disputes, public protests, or defections to rival parties. The consequences of such exclusions often reverberate through the party's broader electoral strategy and voter confidence.

Who Is Olawepo-Hashim

Olawepo-Hashim has emerged as a notable figure within Nigeria's political discourse, though not among the country's most widely recognised party leaders. Supporters of the figure have pointed to his engagement on economic reform and governance accountability as reasons for their backing.

It remains unclear whether Olawepo-Hashim previously held any formal position within Accord Party or whether his candidacy represents a new alliance. The party itself has not publicly confirmed or denied the existence of any formal arrangement with the figure.

AAM's Role in Nigerian Political Advocacy

The group identified as AAM did not elaborate on its membership or organisational structure in the public warning. Advocacy organisations in Nigeria frequently emerge during election cycles to press parties on candidate selection, transparency, and inclusivity.

Such groups often leverage media coverage through outlets like Vanguard News and New Nigeria to amplify their messages and apply public pressure on party hierarchies.

Accord Party's Electoral Standing

Accord Party has contested multiple Nigerian elections since its formation, though it has never secured a governorship seat or significant parliamentary representation at the federal level. The party's presidential candidates in previous cycles drew modest voter support, typically receiving less than one percent of the total vote.

Political analysts have noted that smaller parties like Accord often face an uphill struggle in attracting high-profile candidates who can draw media attention and voter interest away from the two major parties.

What Comes Next

Observers will be watching for an official response from Accord Party regarding Olawepo-Hashim's status. Party primaries and candidate nomination deadlines for the 2027 elections remain unspecified, but the formal election calendar is expected to be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the coming months.

The outcome of this internal dispute could determine whether Accord Party enters the 2027 race with a recognisable candidate or continues its trajectory as a marginal political force in Nigerian politics.

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