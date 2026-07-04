Air Peace flight PC-254 touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday evening, carrying 533 Nigerian nationals home from So…

Air Peace flight PC-254 touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday evening, carrying 533 Nigerian nationals home from South Africa. The Boeing 777 aircraft landed at approximately 19:45 local time as part of an ongoing evacuation programme triggered by outbreaks of xenophobic violence in multiple South African cities. Nigerian officials at the airport confirmed the passengers had been screened and cleared by health authorities before entering the arrivals hall, where anxious family members had gathered for hours awaiting their loved ones.

Evacuation Flight Details

The Boeing 777 operated by Air Peace departed from Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg earlier that afternoon. The flight was arranged in coordination with the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja. According to officials at Lagos airport, this marks the third evacuation flight organised since violence erupted in Durban and Pretoria last month.

Technology & Innovation · Air Peace Returns 533 Nigerians as South Africa Evacuation Continues

Passengers aboard the aircraft described scenes of chaos during their final days in South Africa. Many recounted abandoning their homes and businesses with little notice as mobs targeted foreign-owned shops in the townships outside Johannesburg. One returning citizen told waiting journalists that neighbours she had known for years joined the attacks against her hardware stall in Katlehong.

Scale of the Crisis

More than 2,000 Nigerians have registered with the High Commission in Johannesburg seeking assistance to return home since violence first erupted. The attacks, which began in late August, have claimed at least 12 lives and displaced hundreds of foreign nationals from various African countries. South African police have arrested over 400 people in connection with the unrest, according to statements from the South African Police Service.

The Nigerian government confirmed that arrangements are underway for additional flights over the coming weeks. Air Peace, which operates primarily on West African routes, deployed its long-haul aircraft specifically for this operation. The airline has previously conducted evacuation flights during regional crises, earning a reputation for emergency charter services across the continent.

Government Response in Nigeria

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar issued a statement from Abuja confirming the government had allocated resources to support returning citizens. The statement indicated that the Federal Government would coordinate reintegration assistance through the National Emergency Management Agency. Returning Nigerians will receive a one-time stipend to help cover immediate needs upon arrival.

The Ministry of Health deployed screening personnel at Lagos airport as a precautionary measure following reports of disease outbreaks in some displacement camps in South Africa. Officials emphasised that no health concerns had been detected among arriving passengers, but screening protocols remained in place as a standard procedure.

Economic Consequences

Many of the returning citizens left behind livelihoods built over years or decades in South Africa. Business owners in Lagos who spoke with Vanguard News said they had invested life savings in enterprises that now lie abandoned or destroyed. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission estimates that Nigerians in South Africa collectively operate thousands of small businesses, primarily in retail, construction, and informal trading sectors.

The evacuation programme is expected to strain government resources already allocated to domestic economic challenges. Analysts note that reintegrating thousands of returning citizens into Nigeria's labour market will require coordinated efforts between federal and state governments. The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release data on youth unemployment figures next month, a metric that will contextualise the additional pressure on the job market.

Diplomatic Tensions

Relations between Nigeria and South Africa have grown strained following the violence, with the Nigerian government summoning the South African High Commissioner to protest the attacks. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday, acknowledging that the attacks were unacceptable and announcing a national action plan to combat xenophobia. However, Nigerian officials indicated that the response measures announced so far fell short of what returning citizens and their families had expected.

The African Union issued a statement urging South African authorities to protect all foreign nationals and hold perpetrators accountable. The statement, attributed to Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki, expressed concern over recurring waves of xenophobic violence in South Africa, which has experienced similar outbreaks in 2008 and 2015.

What Happens Next

Air Peace is scheduled to operate two more evacuation flights from Johannesburg within the next ten days. The airline confirmed that capacity aboard each flight is approximately 350 passengers, meaning several thousand registered Nigerians may need to wait for subsequent departures. Officials at the High Commission in Johannesburg are processing applications on a priority basis, with vulnerable individuals including pregnant women and elderly passengers receiving first consideration.

The Nigerian Senate announced it would hold a special session next week to debate assistance packages for returning citizens. Senators are expected to consider proposals for micro-enterprise grants and skills training programmes. Families watching from the arrivals hall said they were grateful for the government's efforts but worried about what comes next for those arriving without jobs, homes, or savings.

See Also