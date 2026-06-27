A former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, challengin…

A former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, challenging an arrest that occurred just hours before All Progressives Congress primaries in Akure. The legal action, filed through his lawyers, claims the detention was unlawful and designed to frustrate his participation in the party selection process.

The Arrest and Immediate Aftermath

The incident took place in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, as political actors prepared for internal party elections. The former lawmaker, who represented a constituency in the state assembly, was taken into custody by officers believed to be from the state command of the Nigeria Police Force. Witnesses in the area described seeing police vehicles stationed near the politician's residence before the arrest was carried out.

Politics & Governance · Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Sues IGP Over Arrest Hours Before APC Primaries

Sources familiar with the matter told Vanguard News that the timing of the detention raised questions about its intent. Party members and political observers noted the arrest came during a period when most aspirants were finalising their campaigns ahead of the APC primaries scheduled to hold within days.

The Legal Challenge

The former assembly member's legal team submitted their complaint to a Federal High Court division in Akure. The lawsuit names the Inspector General of Police as the first defendant and the Nigeria Police Force as the second. Court filings allege violations of fundamental rights protected under the 1999 Constitution, including freedom from arbitrary arrest and the right to personal liberty.

Documents seen by journalists indicate the claimant is seeking a declaration that the arrest and subsequent detention were unconstitutional. His lawyers are also requesting an order of court restraining police from further harassment related to his political activities. The legal team has argued that no formal charge accompanied the arrest, leaving the former lawmaker's family and associates uncertain about the precise basis for his detention.

Police Response and Official Position

The Nigeria Police Force has not issued a public statement addressing the specific allegations raised in the lawsuit. Official spokespersons for the force declined to comment when approached by journalists, citing ongoing legal proceedings. However, security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity suggested the arrest was connected to what they described as an existing investigation unrelated to political activities.

The legal team has rejected any suggestion that criminal matters warranted the timing of their client's detention. They argue that even if investigative interests existed, procedural requirements under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act should have been followed to avoid the appearance of executive overreach ahead of a democratic exercise.

APC Primaries Context

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has been navigating internal tensions as selection processes for upcoming elections approach. The party controls the state government and holds a significant majority in the state assembly, making its primaries particularly consequential for local political trajectories.

Political analysts in the state have noted increased scrutiny of aspirants in recent selection cycles, with some candidates raising concerns about the impartiality of security agencies during party processes. The former lawmaker's arrest adds another layer to these discussions, particularly given his prior affiliation with the ruling party at the state level.

Broader Implications for Political Participation

Rights organisations have expressed concern about patterns of pre-election security operations across several states. While police maintain that their duties include maintaining law and order during politically sensitive periods, critics argue that investigative actions must not serve as tools for suppressing legitimate political competition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has previously urged security agencies to remain neutral during party processes. The commission's guidelines emphasise that while law enforcement has a role in preventing electoral crimes, their actions should not disproportionately affect any particular political party or set of candidates.

What Happens Next

The Federal High Court in Akure is expected to schedule a hearing date for the fundamental rights enforcement application within the coming weeks. The former lawmaker's legal team has indicated they will push for an expedited hearing given the urgency surrounding the matter. Party sources suggest he intends to participate in the APC primaries if the legal proceedings result in his formal reinstatement to the process.

The Inspector General of Police's legal representatives have been served with court processes, according to filings submitted to the registry. A ruling on whether to grant interim relief preventing further interference with the politician's political activities could come before the APC primaries are scheduled to conclude in Ondo State.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The party controls the state government and holds a significant majority in the state assembly, making its primaries particularly consequential for local political trajectories.Political analysts in the state have noted increased scrutiny of aspirants in recent selection cycles, with some candidates raising concerns about the impartiality of security agencies during party processes. However, security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity suggested the arrest was connected to what they described as an existing investigation unrelated to political activities.The legal team has rejected any suggestion that criminal matters warranted the timing of their client's detention. — panapress.org Editorial Team