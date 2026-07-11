The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday demanded formal safety guarantees from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerian nationals. …

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday demanded formal safety guarantees from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerian nationals. Lawmakers convened in Abuja to address the crisis, with senior senators calling for immediate action to protect Nigerians living and working in South Africa.

Senate Responds to Crisis

The Senate chamber erupted with rare bipartisan urgency as lawmakers pressed officials for details on the attacks. Multiple senators took turns condemning the violence, with some calling for retaliatory diplomatic measures if South Africa fails to act. The Senate President presided over the emergency session, directing relevant committees to compile a full report within seven days.

Politics & Governance · Nigerian Senate Demands Safety Guarantees After Xenophobic Attacks Target Nigerians

Nigerian communities in South Africa have reported attacks in at least three major cities, according to accounts relayed to the Senate by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Property belonging to Nigerian traders has been destroyed in several incidents documented this month.

What Nigerians in South Africa Are Saying

Nigerian nationals living in South Africa have described a climate of fear since the attacks began. Business owners operating in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban reported disruptions to their operations as violence spread. The Nigerian Union in South Africa submitted a formal complaint to the Senate, documenting incidents of assault and property damage targeting community members.

"Our people are afraid to leave their homes," a representative of the Nigerian community told lawmakers during the session. The Union has called for enhanced consular protection and emergency evacuation protocols for Nigerians who wish to return home.

Diplomatic Fallout Looms

The Senate resolution calls on the federal government to summon South Africa's High Commissioner to Abuja for formal consultations. Lawmakers want written commitments from Pretoria that Nigerian citizens will receive equal protection under South African law. The Senate also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess whether Nigeria should review its trade and investment agreements with South Africa.

The federal government has yet to announce specific countermeasures, but senior officials indicated that diplomatic options remain on the table. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is monitoring the situation through its High Commission in Pretoria.

Context Behind the Attacks

Xenophobic violence in South Africa has resurfaced periodically over the past two decades, often targeting migrants from neighbouring African countries. Economic hardship, unemployment, and political rhetoric have historically fueled tensions. The current wave of attacks comes amid heightened economic pressures affecting both South Africa and the broader Southern African Development Community region.

Nigerian nationals represent one of the largest foreign-born populations in South Africa, with estimates placing the community at several hundred thousand people. Many operate small businesses, work in professional sectors, or provide services in major urban centres.

Economic Ties Under Strain

Nigeria and South Africa maintain significant bilateral trade and investment relations. Nigerian companies have operations in South Africa, while South African firms maintain substantial interests in the Nigerian market. The Senate's demand for safety guarantees threatens to strain these commercial links if the diplomatic dispute escalates.

Business leaders in Lagos have expressed concern that prolonged instability could disrupt supply chains and discourage investment. The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture called for calm while urging both governments to resolve the matter swiftly.

Next Steps and What to Watch

The Senate has scheduled a closed-door briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs for next week. Lawmakers expect details on evacuation contingencies and the status of diplomatic talks with Pretoria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it will present a comprehensive assessment of Nigerian citizens affected by the attacks before the end of the month.

Nigerians in South Africa who wish to return home can contact the High Commission's emergency hotline, according to consular officials. The government has not yet announced chartered evacuation flights, but sources indicate the option remains under review pending developments on the ground.

See Also

Editorial Opinion Many operate small businesses, work in professional sectors, or provide services in major urban centres. Economic Ties Under Strain Nigeria and South Africa maintain significant bilateral trade and investment relations. — panapress.org Editorial Team