Lionel Messi scored a stoppage-time winner as Argentina came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a dramatic World Cup qualifying match that left fans at th…

Lionel Messi scored a stoppage-time winner as Argentina came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a dramatic World Cup qualifying match that left fans at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on their feet. The result maintained Argentina's perfect record in the CONMEBOL qualifying campaign and extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Match Overview

Egypt took a shock lead in the 23rd minute through Mostafa Mohamed, whose close-range finish gave the visitors a deserved advantage. The North African side had looked dangerous on the counter-attack and troubled Argentina's defence with their physical approach. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah watched from the bench as his teammates executed their game plan to near-perfection.

Politics & Governance · Messi's Stoppage-Time Strike Rescues Argentina Against Egypt in World Cup qualifier thriller

Argentina equalised through Enzo Fernandez in the 67th minute. The Chelsea midfielder, returning from injury, met a pinpoint cross from Nicolas Gonzalez and headed past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy. The goal shifted momentum decisively in favour of the home side, who began to dominate possession and territory.

Messi's Late Intervention

The decisive moment arrived in the 89th minute. Messi collected the ball outside the penalty area, exchanged passes with Julian Alvarez, and curled a low shot into the bottom corner. The goal sparked jubilant scenes, with teammates rushing to embrace the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi's strike was his 106th international goal, moving him closer to Ali Daei's record of 109. The 37-year-old has now scored in four consecutive World Cup qualifiers, proving instrumental in Argentina's smooth passage towards the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Statistical Breakdown

Argentina finished with 68% possession and 14 shots on target compared to Egypt's five. The visitors' defensive discipline broke down only in the closing stages, as fatigue began to show in their ranks. Egypt had accumulated significant air miles, travelling over 12,000 kilometres from Cairo for the fixture.

Egypt's Performance and Regional Context

Despite the defeat, Egypt will take encouragement from their display against the reigning world champions. Coach Marcel Koller praised his players' tactical discipline, noting that the result did not reflect their effort. Egypt remain fourth in the African qualifying group, with matches against Zimbabwe andRwanda still to come.

The match highlighted the growing competitiveness of African nations on the global stage. Egypt, who have not qualified for a World Cup since 1990, are investing heavily in youth development and infrastructure. The Egyptian Football Association recently announced plans to build three new national training centres across the country.

Argentina's Qualification Push

Argentina now sit top of the South American qualifying table with 18 points from six matches. Coach Lionel Scaloni praised his squad's resilience, saying the ability to win ugly separates champions from contenders. The Albiceleste have won all six of their qualifying fixtures so far.

Scaloni rotated his squad for the Egypt encounter, resting several key players who featured in last month's internationals. The decision paid dividends, with fresh legs making the difference in the closing stages when Egypt began to tire.

What Comes Next

Argentina travel to Montevideo next month for a challenging away fixture against Uruguay. The match will reunite Messi with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, now a key figure in Uruguay's attack.

For Egypt, attention turns to their must-win fixture against Zimbabwe on 14 November. A positive result could lift them into the automatic qualification spots, offering hope to a nation hungry for World Cup success.

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