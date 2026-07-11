Lebo Mashile, the South African actress and poet, has publicly praised film crews from her home country following her appearance in the newly released f…

Lebo Mashile, the South African actress and poet, has publicly praised film crews from her home country following her appearance in the newly released film Strung, which also stars Chloe Bailey. Mashile's comments highlight the growing reputation of South African professionals in international productions.

Mashile's Public Endorsement of South African Crews

During recent interviews promoting Strung, Mashile took the opportunity to commend the technical expertise and dedication of the South African crew members who worked on the production. The actress, known for her work across film, television, and spoken word poetry, described the experience of working alongside local talent as deeply fulfilling. Her praise comes as the South African film industry continues to attract international projects seeking skilled crews at competitive rates.

Politics & Governance · Lebo Mashile Celebrates South African Crews After Starring in Strung with Chloe Bailey

The production filmed portions of its work in South Africa, where the local film sector has built a strong reputation over decades. Studios in Johannesburg and Cape Town have hosted numerous Hollywood and international projects, establishing a reliable workforce of camera operators, lighting technicians, sound engineers, and production coordinators.

Working with Chloe Bailey in Strung

Mashile appears alongside Chloe Bailey, the American singer and actress best known for her work with duo Chloe x Halle and her solo music career, in Strung. The film marks one of several recent cross-continental casting decisions that have brought South African talent into broader international spotlight. Details about the film's plot and release schedule remain limited as promotional activity continues.

Bailey, who has been expanding her acting portfolio, plays a central role in the production. The pairing of the two artists represents a notable collaboration between entertainment industries that have historically had limited overlap.

South Africa's Position in Global Film Production

South Africa has long served as a filming location for international productions due to its diverse landscapes, favourable exchange rates, and established infrastructure. The country offers tax incentives designed to attract foreign productions, a policy that has helped sustain thousands of jobs in the creative sector. Studios in cities like Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban maintain facilities capable of supporting everything from period dramas to science fiction projects.

The industry employs tens of thousands of workers across various specialties. Local film schools and training programmes have produced generations of professionals who now work on productions spanning multiple continents.

The Economic Dimension of Local Prai

Mashile's public praise carries significance beyond personal sentiment. When established actors from South Africa acknowledge local crews in international projects, it reinforces the country's standing in a competitive global market. Other nations, including Morocco, Namibia, and Nigeria, have similarly invested in film infrastructure to capture portions of this lucrative industry.

Industry groups have noted that recognition from high-profile talent helps attract future productions. Each successful international project filmed in South Africa creates ripple effects through local economies, supporting not only direct film workers but also hospitality, transportation, and equipment rental businesses.

What Comes Next for Mashile

Following her Strung appearance, Mashile continues her work across multiple creative platforms. The actress has built a career spanning theatre, film, television, and poetry, making her one of South Africa's most recognisable cultural figures. Her public statements often address themes of African identity and artistic excellence, themes that resonate with audiences across the continent.

Promotional activity for Strung is ongoing, with additional interviews and appearances expected in the coming weeks. Viewers in Nigeria and across Africa will have the opportunity to see the collaboration when the film reaches streaming platforms and theatrical release in the region.

See Also